Destiny 2 No Hesitation God Roll – PvP and PvE

The No Hesitation is a very interesting Auto Rifle that was added to Destiny 2 in The Final Shape. It’s really the first of its kind, and a God Roll for it is a very interesting concept.

Recommended Videos

The No Hesitation is a Support Frame, the first one ever. The game describes it as a “flexible and agile frame capable of healing allies and hurting foes. Harming targets builds a restorative charge. Hip firing at allies while this weapon is charged heals them, with rapid healing increasing weapon damage and bestowing restoration to your allies.”

So, you can heal people and get more damage in return. And you may have noticed it has already been cropping up a lot in the more difficult, team-based activities in the game. The weapon can be farmed for red boards and then crafted at the Enclave on Mars.

The Potential Perk Pool

Perk 1 : Strategist, Overflow, Demolitionist, Grave Robber, Ensemble, Subsistence, Physic.

: Strategist, Overflow, Demolitionist, Grave Robber, Ensemble, Subsistence, Physic. Perk 2 : Surrounded, Desperate Measures, Circle of Life, Disruption Break, Frenzy, Attrition Orbs, Incandescent.

: Surrounded, Desperate Measures, Circle of Life, Disruption Break, Frenzy, Attrition Orbs, Incandescent. Origin Trait – Dealer’s Choice – Dealer’s Choice – Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.

No Hesitation PvE God Roll

Alright, we have a couple of potential builds that will do well here.

The Doctor

Barrel – Fluted or Corkscrew

– Fluted or Corkscrew Magazine – Accurized Rounds – improved range

– Accurized Rounds – improved range Perk 1 – Physic – Rapidly healing allies grants restoration to you and your allies.

– Physic – Rapidly healing allies grants restoration to you and your allies. Perk 2 – Circle of Life – Rapidly healing allies grants this weapon a period of increased damage.

– Circle of Life – Rapidly healing allies grants this weapon a period of increased damage. Masterwork – Reload Speed

This really just doubles down on everything that heals and brings some damage buff. If you are in a hard activity and need to give friends a hand, this is a great option.

The Solar Killer

Barrel – Fluted or Corkscrew

– Fluted or Corkscrew Magazine – Accurized Rounds – improved range

– Accurized Rounds – improved range Perk 1 – Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves.

– Demolitionist – Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves. Perk 2 – Incandescent – Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius. (Frenzy is a very viable option as well for a general build that is not leaning so hard in Solar)

– Incandescent – Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius. (Frenzy is a very viable option as well for a general build that is not leaning so hard in Solar) Masterwork – Reload Speed

This build works on the idea of bringing back as much grenade energy as possible and getting that Incadescent flowing for all the Solar goodness.

Is there a good PvP build?

Honestly, there are just not that many good PvP perks in the pool here. Subsistence and Desperate Measures might give a little boost to what you can do. I’d actually suggest you bring the Doctor build into the Crucible because healing people and playing a supportive style is surprisingly fun.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy