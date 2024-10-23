Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween 2024: How to Complete All Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duties

October brings another year of Halloween festivities to Disney Dreamlight Valley. This year, players will once again be able to enjoy a trick-or-treat-themed special event. If you’re looking for tips on how to complete those Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duties, we’re here to help.

When is Trick or Treat in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Halloween Trick or Treat event in Disney Dreamlight Valley is available from October 23 until October 31, 2024.

To start the event, head to your mailbox and open the letter about the Halloween Event. Then, you’ll be able to enjoy trick-or-treating in the Valley.

Where to Find Halloween Dreamlight Duties

Unlike Star Paths, which show up in the “Events” tab, it’s a little trickier to know where to go for our Halloween-themed Dreamlight Duties.

These are in the regular Dreamlight Duties menu, under the “Village” section. You will see a handful of duties with a pumpkin-shaped icon. These are our 2024 Halloween Dreamlight Duties for the Trick or Treat event.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Remember, with the recent update, you can now track duties as well as quests! So if you’re working towards a big one, try tracking the duty to easily remember what you’re working on.

All Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duties and How to Complete Them

Since we’ve just got one week to tick off those Trick or Treat tasks, it’s important to know just what each Dreamlight Duty wants us to do! Here are the 2024 Halloween Dreamlight Duties and how to complete them – plus what you’ll get when you do.

Sugar Rush

Screenshot by The Escapist

To complete the Sugar Rush Dreamlight Duty, you just need to eat a lot of sugar! Specifically, eating candy will count towards this task. Other sweet treats might work, but they need to include something from the sugar ingredient list (sugarcane, vanilla, etc).

This has 3 tiers – 15, 30, and 45. To finish each level, simply eat that number of candy meals. Bonus – you’ll have plenty of energy for your other tasks! Completing each level earns you an increasingly large and fancy Jack O’ Lantern decoration item.

Trick or Treat

You might expect to knock on your neighbors’ doors for this task, but actually, it’s the opposite! To finish the Trick or Treat Dreamlight Duty, you need to gift candy to all of your friends in the valley.

Simply give candy as a gift 10 times. No need to hunt down 10 Trick or Treat baskets – you can make candy at home using any sugar ingredient. When you’re done, you’ll get a Mickey mouse pumpkin decoration.

A 3-Course Halloween Meal

Screenshot by The Escapist

What counts for a meal at Halloween? Apparently, candy! At least according to this Disney Dreamlight Valley task, which asks you to eat three different colors of candy.

You will find candy buckets around the main village square, each with a different color of candy. Eat one green, purple, and red candy to complete the 3-Course Halloween meal to earn your very own bright green Trick or Treat bucket decoration.

Villainy Wears Many Masks

Depending on how many clothing items you’ve stockpiled, this one may be tricky. To complete the Villainy Wears Many Masks Dreamlight Duty, you need to put on a mask. Great if you already have one. Less easy if you don’t.

You can sometimes buy masks from Scrooge McDuck’s store, but it all depends on what he has in stock at the moment. Once you have a mask, put it on, and you’ll earn a purple trick-or-treat bucket.

Stockpiling Pumpkins

Screenshot by The Escapist

Perhaps the most time-consuming Dreamlight Duty this Halloween has you planting and harvesting 100 pumpkins. You can buy pumpkin seeds from Goofy’s stall in the Forgotten Lands. Try planting them there, too – they’ll grow faster in their native soil.

Once you harvest 100 pumpkins, your reward is… more pumpkins. Specifically, a stack of pumpkins decoration item.

And that’s a wrap on this year’s Disney Dreamlight Valley Trick or Treat tasks! Happy Halloween, gamers!

