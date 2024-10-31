Does Agatha All Along Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 9, “Maiden Mother Crone.”

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is famous for its stingers, not every MCU outing includes one. So, does Agatha All Along‘s series finale feature a post-credits scene, or is it all over after the final fadeout?

Does Agatha All Along Episode 9 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Agatha All Along Episode 9, “Maiden Mother Crone,” doesn’t have a post-credits scene. This will come as a surprise to many viewers, given the MCU’s strike rate regarding bonus material. Plus, the Agatha series finale includes so much set-up for future MCU entries that adding a tag at the end seems like a logical move.

Not only does Episode 9 confirm the reincarnation of Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan’s twin brother, Tommy, but its closing scene sees Billy and Agatha Harkness’ ghost embark on a mission to track him down. As such, fans might’ve expected a mid or post-credits Tommy cameo – and confirmation of who will fill the role – however, that doesn’t happen.

Then there’s Vision Quest to consider. This 2026 series is the second WandaVision spinoff, which effectively makes it Agatha All Along‘s sequel. Admittedly, it’s unclear how many of Agatha All Along‘s narrative threads will carry over to Vision Quest; as its name suggests, it revolves around Paul Bettany’s Vision, not Wanda and Billy. Yet both shows are still part of the same quasi-trilogy, so an Agatha All Along post-credits scene teeing up Vision Quest would’ve made sense.

That said, none of the above would’ve won over those hoping for an Agatha All Along stinger centered around Mephisto. The diabolical supervillain gets namechecked early on in Agatha All Along‘s nine-episode run, as a nod to erroneous theories pegging him as WandaVision‘s secret antagonist. True to form, this sparked speculation that Mephisto would therefore make his MCU debut before the end. But he doesn’t – not even via a post-credits scene!

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are currently streaming on Disney+.

