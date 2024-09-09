Dragon Ball Daima Episode Release Dates & Time

Dragon Ball fans are finally getting a new series after years of waiting, and while it isn’t a sequel to Super, Dragon Ball Daima still looks like something special. For those who want to follow the series as it airs, here are the important dates.

When Does Dragon Ball Daima Release?

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere its first episode on Oct. 11, 2024. The series will bring Dragon Ball goodness to fans each Friday through its run which is expected to have around 20 episodes.

While early reports have claimed that there will be 20 episodes in total, this is yet to be confirmed by official sources. However, if this is the case, here are the dates you can expect new episodes to land.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 11 Episode 2 Oct. 18 Episode 3 Oct. 25 Episode 4 Nov. 1 Episode 5 Nov. 8 Episode 6 Nov. 15 Episode 7 Nov. 22 Episode 8 Nov. 29 Episode 9 Dec. 6 Episode 10 Dec. 13 Episode 11 Dec. 20 Episode 12 Dec. 27 Episode 13 Jan. 3 Episode 14 Jan. 10 Episode 15 Jan. 17 Episode 16 Jan. 24 Episode 17 Jan. 31 Episode 18 Feb. 7 Episode 19 Feb. 14 Episode 20 Feb. 21

Should the episode count differ from what has been reported, or delays impact the release schedule then the above table will be updated, so don’t panic.

What Time Do New Episodes of Dragon Ball Daima Release?

Dragon Ball Daima episodes will first air in Japan at 11:40 pm JST each Friday starting on Oct. 11, and we expect they will be available to stream in the West shortly after.

Right now there’s no time for the streaming release of the show, nor are there details regarding where it will be shown, but once that is made public we will update this article to keep you in the loop about when and where to get your Dragon Ball Daima fix.

If you’re looking to brush up on Dragon Ball before Daima gets here then you can stream Dragon Ball Z and Super on Crunchyroll now.

