Dreaming Freedom Chapter 146 Release Date Confirmed

If you’ve been anticipating Chapter 146 of Dreaming Freedom, you’re in luck – it’s nearly time to read it. Let’s find out what time this will be available and where we can jump into this series.

When Does Dreaming Freedom Chapter 146 Release?

Image via 2L Dreaming Freedom

Ready to see what the latest chapter of Dreaming Freedom brings? Well, Chapter 146 releases on June 25, 2024, at the following times:

8:00 am Pacific Time

9:00 am Mountain Time

10:00 am Central Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

There are plenty of chapters to lose yourself in with this fantastic series, so don’t be afraid to jump in from the start and give it a re-read after you’ve finished this chapter. Speaking of which, knowing exactly where to find this webtoon is going to be important, especially if you’re hoping to keep up to date with everything going on with Jeognmin and Juhyeon.

Where to Read Dreaming Freedom Online

Ready to jump into the exciting world of Dreaming Freedom, or just want to find the best place to read this exciting webtoon? Look no further than Weebtoons by LINE. There are a variety of other sites that also house Dreaming Freedom, but if you’re looking for an English Translation, this is going to be the best place to read it.

Most sites only house the native Korean adaptation, so this official English translation should be exactly what you’re searching for.

Unlike other popular manga apps, you don’t need to pay a monthly subscription to Webtoon to access all of the latest chapters of your favorite series, so you can jump in from start to finish without paying a dime. You’ll just need to download the Webtoon app on your favorite smart device to start reading.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the release date for Dreaming Freedom Chapter 146.

Dreaming Freedom is available to read on Webtoon by Line.

