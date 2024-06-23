10 Best Spicy Webtoons, Ranked

Many love a little bit of spice in their romance webtoons and, lucky for them, there are a lot of titles that offer it. With so many to choose from, readers will need to know where to start. So what are the top 10 spicy webtoons?

Recommended Videos

The Best Spicy Webtoons

There are varying levels of “spicy” within the mature-rated webtoons. Some have just a hint of spice to keep things interesting while others have ghost-pepper levels of spicy content. Every entry on this list will be rated 1 through 5 on a spicy level, with 1 having one risqué scene and 5 having spicy scenes every few chapters.

Note: Every title on this list is for mature audiences only.

10. Marriage of Convenience

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 2

Marriage of Convenience is a regression story where the main character, Bianca de Ano gets a second chance at life after dying widowed, poor, and homeless due to the less-than-stellar life choices she made. This time she’s determined to mend her ways. With this new chance at life, she starts to see everything differently and realizes there were a lot of misunderstandings, especially with her husband.

It’s a complex story that touches on political intrigue, misogyny, and unhealthy obsessions. There are two versions of the webtoon, one for all audiences and one for mature audiences. The spicy level for the mature version is a 2 out of 5.

9. Sweet Dream

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 4

Jaehee has a horrible dating life, and it only gets more complicated once she starts having some racy dreams about her boss, Mr. Seo. Soon after, an old woman warns Jaehee of the incubus haunting her. Since then, she’s managed to start a physical relationship with Mr. Seo without understanding how it happened and mysterious situations seem to occur around the man. Could he be the incubus that has taken over her life?

Sweet Dream is certainly a webtoon for mature audiences and gets a 4 out of 5 on the spicy scale.

8. Dangerous Convenience Store

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 4

When choosing between higher pay and safety from local gangsters, the higher pay wins. That’s what Yeo Euijoon believed when deciding to work at the gangster-frequented convenience store. Every day he ignores the danger of the job to save every bit of money he can until one day a new face walks in. Bum Geonwoo is the very definition of what a gangster looks like, and it seems the others fall in line while he’s around. Is Yeo Euijoon in trouble, or will he discover a softer side to Bum Geonwoo that has been kept hidden?

Dangerous Convenience Store is a spicy webtoon with an exciting and well-written story that balances its steamy elements. It gets a 4 out of 5 on the spicy scale.

Related: The Differences Between Manga & Manhwa, Explained

7. Lucia

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 3

Lucia is secretly Princess Vivan Hesse who has the power to see the future through her dreams. She is haunted after a nightmare reveals her horrific future marriage. In a desperate attempt to prevent this future from happening, she enters a contract marriage with the kingdom’s infamous Duke Hugo Taran. Little does she know that this decision will change both of their lives.

There are two versions of this spicy webtoon, one for all audiences and one for mature audiences. The mature version is a 3 out of 5 on the spicy scale.

6. Again

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 4

It’s the classic modern-day regression story all about second chances and redemption. Han Nokyoung was an A-list actor with an entitled attitude and an even worse reputation. Karma comes for him in the form of a released sex tape showing him having relations with LK Entertainment’s CEO Kang Junil, an acid attack that leaves him scarred, and his lover and boss abandoning him, leading Han to take his own life. But instead of dying, Han wakes up three years in the past. With this second chance, he’s determined to change his ways and work for a happier ending.

Again is a great webtoon full of drama with a splash of comedic moments and two lovable male leads. It gets a 4 out of 5 on the spicy scale.

5. Jinx

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 5, red-hot!

Kim Dan is a physical therapist who is doing everything he can to make ends meet. Between his ailing grandmother, her hospital bills, and threatening loansharks, Kim Dan is pushed to his breaking point until a job that seems too good to be true opens up, working as the top MMA fighter Joo Jaekyung’s physical therapist. Joo Jaekyung is even willing to pay extra but only if Kim Dan fulfills some extra “services” that Joo Jaekyung needs to break his jinx.

Jinx is the red flag story to outdo all red flag stories. It’s a heart-wrenching drama-filled webtoon that will break you with very loose promises of putting you back together again. It gets a 5 out of 5 on the spicy scale for red-hot spice.

Related: All Jinx Manwha Characters Ranked Worst To Best

4. Low Tide in Twilight

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 5

Kim Euihyun has hit rock bottom, drowning in debt with no hope in sight for things to get better. Feeling that the only way out is death, he takes his little brother to the ocean to commit a murder-suicide only to be stopped by Taeju. Taeju offers everything Euihyun needs for stability: an apartment, money, and even a job. But it will all come at a cost.

This is a heavier webtoon that touches on a lot of darker topics, but like Euihyun, readers will find that there can be hope if you just keep going. Low Tide in Twilight gets a 5 out of 5 on the spicy scale.

3. Father, I Don’t Want This Marriage

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 2

Father, I Don’t Want This Marriage is a reincarnation villainess story where the main character wakes up as Juvelian, abandoned by her lover and left for dead by her father. Knowing what’s to come, Juvelian leaves her lover and gives up on winning her father’s affection in an attempt to change her fate. But for some reason, her father has taken a more active role and is on the hunt to find her a suitor. And it might just be her worst nightmare: the infamous blood-thirsty prince.

Most of Father, I Don’t Want This Marriage is rather tame, but readers are rewarded with some spice later on. There are two versions of this webtoon. The mature version gets a 2 out of 5 on the spicy scale.

2. The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 4

At the young age of six, Ines Valeztena decided that the heir to House Escalante would be her chosen fiancé, Carcel because if she had to have a husband, he might as well be pretty. The young Lord Carcel doesn’t want it and spends the next fifteen years trying to make the match fail. However, Ines also wants this marriage to fail, enough to even permit Carcel to see other women on the side. Unfortunately for Ines, Carcel decides cheating isn’t fun when he is allowed to, so he decides to be the best husband possible and prove to Ines that she just might want this too.

The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway is a webtoon that has it all: a great plot, amazing art, good spicy content, and a little bit of fluff to soften the angst. There are two versions of this series. The mature version gets a 4 out of 5 spice level.

Related: Where to Read My First Love Is A Siren Manhwa, Confirmed

1. Stranger Than Friends

Image via The Escapist

Spicy Meter: 5

Yi-Hyeok and Inseo have been friends since they were in diapers and have developed a deep connection. Everything changes when a joke turns into a kiss and that kiss turns into something more. Now these two lifelong friends have to juggle their relationship’s new steamy and emotional elements and redefine what they are to each other.

Stranger Than Friends is a classic friends-to-lovers romance webtoon with plenty of spice to go with the sweet. It gets a 5 out of 5 spice level.

Those are our picks for the best spicy webtoons around! If any of these webtoons catch your attention, check out the best places to read webtoons or manhwa online.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy