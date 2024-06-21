Dungeons & Dragons Updated Core Rulebooks Now Available for Pre-Order

Dungeons & Dragons updated core rulebooks, the follow-up to Fifth Edition, are now available for pre-order.

Wizards of the Coast announced the opening of pre-orders for the latest edition of the fabled TTRPG. 2024 marks the 50th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, with the new rulebooks one of the major marks of celebration this year. D&D‘s new core rulebooks — consisting of the Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manuel — release between Fall 2024 and Winter 2025.

Fans can pre-order the rulebooks individually or in various bundles. Through Wizards of the Coast’s recently purchased D&D Beyond website, fans choose between physical copies, digital, or both. Currently, a combination physical plus digital bundle for all three core rulebooks costs $179.97. Per the pre-order instructions, physical copies ship out at each release date while digital versions become readable on D&D beyond.

At this time, only the Player’s Handbook is available for individual pre-order. That book releases first on September 17, 2024. The Dungeon Master’s Guide, which helps DMs navigate the updated rules for running a campaign, launches on November 12, 2024. Only the Monster Manuel has a 2025 release date, as it comes out on February 18. Those who order a bundle will receive a few exclusives. These include a D&D Beyond Golden Dice Set, a PDF of Dragons of D&D Digital Art Book, and a Sigil Gold Dragon Mini after Sigil enters Closed Beta later this year.

In August 2022, Wizards of the Coast announced plans for a follow up to its lauded 5E. In order to make the new core rules as appealing as possible, it launched several play test documents for players to review. According to Wizards of the Coast, the updated rulebooks are the fruits of that labor.

Dungeons & Dragons updated rulebooks are available for pre-order now on D&D Beyond.

