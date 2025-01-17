Dynasty Warriors: Origins Morale Explained

While it may be fun to massacre hordes of enemies in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, one of the most important elements to be aware of in combat is the morale of your army, which could make the difference between victory and defeat. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Recommended Videos

What Is Morale In Dynasty Warriors: Origins?

If you’re ever fighting with a large army in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, you’ll have to worry about the morale of your troops. Morale determines the efficiency of your officers and troops, and can also affect how enemies react to you.

In essence, the higher your army’s morale, the more reliable they’ll be without you. If your army has high morale, your commanding officers will be more likely to defeat enemy officers and take bases on their own without you. But, if your morale is low, the enemy will become much stronger and will more easily take your bases and defeat your commanders, making winning battles more challenging.

How to Increase Morale

While some of the actions that change morale are scripted within a particular battle, like reaching a set point and initiating an ambush, others can happen due to your performance on the battlefield. Moments that could raise your morale could be defeating an enemy commander, taking a base, killing 100 soldiers, or defeating an enemy in a duel.

However, your morale can be lowered if you lose a base, one of your commanders is killed, you lose a duel, or an enemy is able to successfully pull of an ambush or Grand Tactic. There are several other ways that morale can be gained or lost, but those are the most common ways that it’ll change throughout each battle.

While having low morale is definitely not good, it’s not impossible to turn the battle in your favor. When allies require assistance, use the minimap to find their location and run to their aid. Once you’ve assisted them, that will usually lead to a boost in morale, and crisscrossing the map to aid your allies should ultimately result in your allies gaining the morale they need to fight better without you. Remember, if your morale is dipping, find out who needs help and race to them before they die!

And that’s how morale works in Dynasty Warriors: Origins! Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy