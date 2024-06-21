EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

EA FC 24 has released many evolutions, but the Star Performer could be among the best ones yet. This evolution is perfect for transforming your Ultimate Team player into a standout on the pitch by enhancing their overall stats and adding three powerful PlayStyle+ abilities.

Overview of EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution

The Star Performer Evolution is designed to elevate your player’s game to new heights. It offers significant boosts in attributes like dribbling, passing, shooting, and physicality. Moreover, you can add amazing PlayStyles like Rapid, Power Header, and Dead Ball, turning your chosen player into an all-rounder.

Key Benefits:

PlayStyle Upgrades: Rapid, Power Header, Press Proven

Rapid, Power Header, Press Proven PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Dead Ball, First Touch, Pinged Pass

Dead Ball, First Touch, Pinged Pass Overall Attribute Boosts: +9 to Overall Rating +10 to Pace +8 to Passing +9 to Physicality +10 to Shooting +9 to Dribbling +6 to Defending



Requirements for Star Performer Evolution

Players must meet the following criteria to qualify for this EA FC 24 evolution:

Overall Rating: Maximum 84

Maximum 84 Pace: Maximum 88

Maximum 88 Defending: Maximum 84

Maximum 84 Physicality: Maximum 86

Maximum 86 Playstyles+: Maximum 0

Maximum 0 Playstyles: Maximum 7

Best Players to Use for Star Performer Evolution in EA FC

The evolution will not show the desired results if you’ve chosen the wrong players. Here are some of the top candidates for the Star Performer Evolution in EA FC 24:

Yuki Nagasato (Rare) – 84 Overall Crystal Dunn (Rare) – 84 Overall Luuk de Jong (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Álex Berenguer (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Cengiz Ünder (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Pepelu (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Michael Olise (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Valentin Castellanos (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Vitinha (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Gabri Veiga (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Morales (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Madallah Al Olayan (Squad Foundations) – 84 Overall Oleksandr Zinchenko (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Fredrik Aursnes (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Maxence Caqueret (Triple Threat) – 84 Overall Yangel Herrera (Trailblazers) – 84 Overall Nicolas Jackson (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall Nina Lührßen (Squad Foundations) – 84 Overall Olga Carmona (Centurions) – 84 Overall Sebastiaan Bornauw (Centurions) – 84 Overall

Evolution Path and Upgrades

The Star Performer Evolution is divided into several levels, each with specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:

Level 1: Initial Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle+: Dead Ball Overall: +5 Pace: +6 Shooting: +10 Dribbling: +5 Defending: +6

Challenges: Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.



Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle: Power Header PlayStyle+: First Touch Overall: +4 Pace: +4 Physicality: +9

Challenges: Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.



Level 3: Final Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle: Press Proven, Rapid PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass Skill Moves: +1 Weak Foot: +1 Overall: +4 Pace: +4 Passing: +8 Dribbling: +4

Challenges: Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.



EA FC 24‘s Star Performer Evolution gives you an excellent opportunity to turn your 84-rated cards into 93-rated powerhouses. Use the best players listed in this guide to maximize the potential of this evolution and elevate your team’s performance to the next level.

EA FC 24 is available now.

