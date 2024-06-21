EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution
Category:
Video Games
Guides

EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

Image of Ishan Vashishth
Ishan Vashishth
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 07:46 am

EA FC 24 has released many evolutions, but the Star Performer could be among the best ones yet. This evolution is perfect for transforming your Ultimate Team player into a standout on the pitch by enhancing their overall stats and adding three powerful PlayStyle+ abilities. 

Recommended Videos

Overview of EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution

The Star Performer Evolution is designed to elevate your player’s game to new heights. It offers significant boosts in attributes like dribbling, passing, shooting, and physicality. Moreover, you can add amazing PlayStyles like Rapid, Power Header, and Dead Ball, turning your chosen player into an all-rounder.

Key Benefits:

  • PlayStyle Upgrades: Rapid, Power Header, Press Proven
  • PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Dead Ball, First Touch, Pinged Pass
  • Overall Attribute Boosts:
    • +9 to Overall Rating
    • +10 to Pace
    • +8 to Passing
    • +9 to Physicality
    • +10 to Shooting
    • +9 to Dribbling
    • +6 to Defending

Requirements for Star Performer Evolution

Players must meet the following criteria to qualify for this EA FC 24 evolution:

  • Overall Rating: Maximum 84
  • Pace: Maximum 88
  • Defending: Maximum 84
  • Physicality: Maximum 86
  • Playstyles+: Maximum 0
  • Playstyles: Maximum 7

Best Players to Use for Star Performer Evolution in EA FC

The evolution will not show the desired results if you’ve chosen the wrong players. Here are some of the top candidates for the Star Performer Evolution in EA FC 24:

  1. Yuki Nagasato (Rare) – 84 Overall
  2. Crystal Dunn (Rare) – 84 Overall
  3. Luuk de Jong (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  4. Álex Berenguer (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  5. Cengiz Ünder (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  6. Pepelu (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  7. Michael Olise (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  8. Valentin Castellanos (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  9. Vitinha (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  10. Gabri Veiga (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  11. Morales (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  12. Madallah Al Olayan (Squad Foundations) – 84 Overall
  13. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  14. Fredrik Aursnes (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  15. Maxence Caqueret (Triple Threat) – 84 Overall
  16. Yangel Herrera (Trailblazers) – 84 Overall
  17. Nicolas Jackson (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
  18. Nina Lührßen (Squad Foundations) – 84 Overall
  19. Olga Carmona (Centurions) – 84 Overall
  20. Sebastiaan Bornauw (Centurions) – 84 Overall

Related: How to Do a Trivela in EA FC 24

Evolution Path and Upgrades

The Star Performer Evolution is divided into several levels, each with specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:

Level 1: Initial Upgrade

  • Upgrades:
    • PlayStyle+: Dead Ball
    • Overall: +5
    • Pace: +6
    • Shooting: +10
    • Dribbling: +5
    • Defending: +6
  • Challenges:
    • Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
    • Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade

  • Upgrades:
    • PlayStyle: Power Header
    • PlayStyle+: First Touch
    • Overall: +4
    • Pace: +4
    • Physicality: +9
  • Challenges:
    • Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
    • Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3: Final Upgrade

  • Upgrades:
    • PlayStyle: Press Proven, Rapid
    • PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass
    • Skill Moves: +1
    • Weak Foot: +1
    • Overall: +4
    • Pace: +4
    • Passing: +8
    • Dribbling: +4
  • Challenges:
    • Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
    • Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
    • Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.

EA FC 24‘s Star Performer Evolution gives you an excellent opportunity to turn your 84-rated cards into 93-rated powerhouses. Use the best players listed in this guide to maximize the potential of this evolution and elevate your team’s performance to the next level. 

EA FC 24 is available now. 

Post Tag:
EA FC 24
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ishan Vashishth
Ishan Vashishth
Ishan Vashishth is an experienced gaming writer with a background in content creation and SEO. During his time with GameRant and Dexerto, he has written numerous articles, including game guides, reviews, and news pieces. His work covers popular gaming franchises like EA FC, NBA, Elden Ring, God of War, and Assassin's Creed. Known for his straightforward and informative writing style, Ishan enjoys sharing his gaming insights and knowledge with readers.