EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

EA FC 24 has released many evolutions, but the Star Performer could be among the best ones yet. This evolution is perfect for transforming your Ultimate Team player into a standout on the pitch by enhancing their overall stats and adding three powerful PlayStyle+ abilities.
Overview of EA FC 24 Star Performer Evolution
The Star Performer Evolution is designed to elevate your player’s game to new heights. It offers significant boosts in attributes like dribbling, passing, shooting, and physicality. Moreover, you can add amazing PlayStyles like Rapid, Power Header, and Dead Ball, turning your chosen player into an all-rounder.
Key Benefits:
- PlayStyle Upgrades: Rapid, Power Header, Press Proven
- PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Dead Ball, First Touch, Pinged Pass
- Overall Attribute Boosts:
- +9 to Overall Rating
- +10 to Pace
- +8 to Passing
- +9 to Physicality
- +10 to Shooting
- +9 to Dribbling
- +6 to Defending
Requirements for Star Performer Evolution
Players must meet the following criteria to qualify for this EA FC 24 evolution:
- Overall Rating: Maximum 84
- Pace: Maximum 88
- Defending: Maximum 84
- Physicality: Maximum 86
- Playstyles+: Maximum 0
- Playstyles: Maximum 7
Best Players to Use for Star Performer Evolution in EA FC
The evolution will not show the desired results if you’ve chosen the wrong players. Here are some of the top candidates for the Star Performer Evolution in EA FC 24:
- Yuki Nagasato (Rare) – 84 Overall
- Crystal Dunn (Rare) – 84 Overall
- Luuk de Jong (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Álex Berenguer (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Cengiz Ünder (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Pepelu (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Michael Olise (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Valentin Castellanos (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Vitinha (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Gabri Veiga (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Morales (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Madallah Al Olayan (Squad Foundations) – 84 Overall
- Oleksandr Zinchenko (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Fredrik Aursnes (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Maxence Caqueret (Triple Threat) – 84 Overall
- Yangel Herrera (Trailblazers) – 84 Overall
- Nicolas Jackson (Team of the Week) – 84 Overall
- Nina Lührßen (Squad Foundations) – 84 Overall
- Olga Carmona (Centurions) – 84 Overall
- Sebastiaan Bornauw (Centurions) – 84 Overall
Related: How to Do a Trivela in EA FC 24
Evolution Path and Upgrades
The Star Performer Evolution is divided into several levels, each with specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:
Level 1: Initial Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle+: Dead Ball
- Overall: +5
- Pace: +6
- Shooting: +10
- Dribbling: +5
- Defending: +6
- Challenges:
- Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle: Power Header
- PlayStyle+: First Touch
- Overall: +4
- Pace: +4
- Physicality: +9
- Challenges:
- Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 3: Final Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle: Press Proven, Rapid
- PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass
- Skill Moves: +1
- Weak Foot: +1
- Overall: +4
- Pace: +4
- Passing: +8
- Dribbling: +4
- Challenges:
- Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.
EA FC 24‘s Star Performer Evolution gives you an excellent opportunity to turn your 84-rated cards into 93-rated powerhouses. Use the best players listed in this guide to maximize the potential of this evolution and elevate your team’s performance to the next level.
EA FC 24 is available now.