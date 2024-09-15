Failure Frame Episode 11 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Failure Frame episode 11 release date, then we’ve got some bad news and some good news. The bad news is capitalism. Sorry folks, nothing we can do about it, try as we might. The good news though, is that we do have the date you want.

The Failure Frame episode 11 release date is September 19. There’s still a constant undercurrent of “everyone’s bad and irredeemable, but hey, this is a dark fantasy show and that’s just life” going on in Failure Frame, but it has its moments where it’s almost genuinely wholesome and endearing. Sure, they’re few and far between, but they sometimes happen. Anyway, it looks like things are about to explode in the show, so let’s do a little recap.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 10?

Failure Frame episode 10 was largely about Touka and his little group adventuring into the strange new land they find themselves in. Despite the fearsome reputation of the creatures in the Land of the Golden Eyed Monsters, Touka has no issues dispatching them swiftly and incredibly easily as well. After killing off a few monsters, Touka realises that his egg is about to hatch, and it comes out as a cute unicorn that ends up getting fed mana until it becomes just a full creepy demon horse.

We then see that the other heroes from Touka’s world are actually in this same area, and a few of them are genuinely stronger than we were expecting. We then see a weird mouth appear above Eve, who kills it off really quickly, and then it makes a weird noise, sends up a flare, and now a bunch more monsters are coming.

We’ll see how well that goes for everyone next time when Failure Frame episode 11 releases on September 19.

Failure Frame is available to stream via Crunchyroll, with new episodes releasing weekly.

