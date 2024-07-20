Failure Frame Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The Failure Frame episode 4 release date is important because, without it, how will you know what day to look forward to? Alright, it might not be that essential, but it is useful to know if you’re trying to avoid spoilers. So here’s when you can watch the next episode of Failure Frame.

The Failure Frame episode 4 release date is July 26th.

We’re over a month into the summer season of anime now, and out of all the summer anime out there, Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells is definitely one of the most interesting. It does have a lot of similarities to Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, in our opinion, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be interesting. After all, how many truly original anime are there at this point anyway?

Failure Frame‘s current season does seem to be speeding things along pretty impressively so far though. Despite how long they could have had Mimori languishing in the Ruins of Disposal, they got him out of there incredibly quickly, taking only two episodes. Plus, given that the first episode was mostly the setup for all of this, it only really took one full episode. Also, Mimori power-leveled like nobody ever has before and is currently sitting close to level 2,000.

Maybe Mimori’s using an experience-boosting item, or maybe it’s just because he’s only training on the weekend? Either way, we sort of wish we had his access to experience points in RPGs; it sure would make the grinding process easier. We’re not sure where Failure Frame‘s story will go from here, but we’re pretty sure it’s going to continue to be dark and brooding, like if Batman started writing goth poetry. That’s still fun though, so we’re not complaining.

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

