Failure Frame Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

If you want the Failure Frame Episode 5 release date, fear not, as we’re not even going to make you get transported to another world to find out. In fact, if you just sit right there for a few moments, you’ll be able to find out everything you want to know just by reading this article.

The Failure Frame Episode 5 release date is August 1. While entertaining, the show doesn’t feel as though it’s really hit its stride so far, despite the obviously overpowered nature of Touka. We’re keen to see more backstory and if his power continues to grow, as well as how he’ll find allies to help him take on the goddess. Let’s start with the stuff that has happened, though.

What Happened in Failure Frame Episode 4?

Touka starts Episode 4 by hitting up a new town, and after finding out that people with money get treated better – what a shocker – he decides to try and delve into some new ruins. As he’s waiting there, he sees an annoying noble harassing a girl, stating that she’s the paladin captain Seras Ashrain. The noble removes her hood and gets embarrassed because it appears not to be true.

Touka talks to this girl, who later turns out to be Seras, and the two form a team. In the ruins, Touka comes across the noble running his mouth again along with two hired thugs and decides to paralyze and poison all three of them and then basically leave them to the monsters nearby. Touka eventually finds his way to the bottom of the ruins, easily defeats the boss, and then chooses to give the treasure to Seras. This causes a full team-up, and the two choose to take a break, and he lets Seras sleep properly. You can find out what happens next when Failure Frame Episode 5 arrives on Crunchyroll.

