Fan-Made Elden Ring Anime Short Gets Its First Teaser

With the hype of Shadow of the Erdtree, and words from Elden Ring creators, fans are desperate for a TV series or movie set in the universe, and now the first look at a fan-made anime short has been unveiled.

The work of Steins Alter Productions, this fan-made anime received its first teaser trailer, and it looks impressive. In this almost minute-long clip, we see some of the most iconic characters from Elden Ring lore including Maliketh the Black Blade, Radagon, Mohg, and more. It is worth noting that this is still development footage, so expect it to be more polished once the production is done.

Elden Ring Anime TEASER TRAILER 🔥



Full production will be 5 minutes

by my team Steins Alter Productions



Better quality Trailer on our YouTube

-Steins Alter

and where the final release will be FOR THIS FALL

SUPPORT the PATREON too to help (Link Below)!#ELDENRING #indieanime pic.twitter.com/taaghlWzHf — SteinsAlter (@SteinsAlter) July 8, 2024

The finished product won’t be a complete series, but it is intended to be an impressive five-minute short showing the potential this franchise has in anime form. Once it is finished the anime will be released via the studio’s YouTube channel. Right now, the plan is for this short to arrive in the Fall, but no exact date has been set.

So far the work of Steins Alter Productions looks like it’s coming along nicely and we’re more than excited to see the finished product.

On the official front, there’s been no word of any movies or series for Elden Ring in development, but there is interest from the studio themselves. If FromSoftware is ever going to green-light an Elden Ring TV production now’s the time to do it, and who knows, perhaps the interest in this fan-made anime will fuel the fire that eventually gets us an official full-length show.

For now, fans who want to experience the Elden Ring story will have to stick to testing their luck in-game, and with Shadow of the Erdtree live, there’s been no better time to do it. You can purchase the DLC on console and PC devices right now.

