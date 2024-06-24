First Three Episodes of DAN DA DAN Anime Coming to Theaters

Fans of Dandadan and its upcoming anime adaptation will be receiving a special treat later this year. That’s right – the first three episodes of the DAN DA DAN anime are coming to theaters.

Greetings, Earthlings. We have such sights to show you. 👽 👁️



DAN DA DAN: FIRST ENCOUNTER invades theatres nationwide starting on September 13!

Experience the first three episodes of the upcoming anime with special bonus content!https://t.co/KE8HZ6ftUc pic.twitter.com/HgWvtobQL9 — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) June 24, 2024

The official GKids account on X (formerly known as Twitter) announced that they had acquired the theatrical and home entertainment rights to the series. The first thing to come out of this new deal is the theatrical release of the first three episodes of the DAN DA DAN anime, with a release date of September 13th, 2024. Dandadan is a manga that deals with the supernatural and paranormal, making a Friday the 13th premiere date in the U.S. feel very appropriate. The anime is being produced by the animation studio Science SARU, who have previously worked on projects such as the Scott Pilgrim animated series for Netflix and the critically acclaimed film INU-OH.

DAN DA DAN‘s theatrical release is quite a big deal, as the September 13th release date is an entire month before the first episode is supposed to premiere on TV in Japan. It’s clear that the anime is expected to be a big hit due to the manga’s immense popularity. This popularity is even evident in the streaming release, as DAN DA DAN will be available to watch in October on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. However, if you want to catch the first three episodes early, be sure to keep an eye on the official GKids page for the series, as showtimes will be posted there soon.

The theatrical release will include bonus content, including an exclusive video interview with Yukinobu Tatsu and Shihei Lin, the author and editor of the original Dandadan manga, director Fuga Yamashiro, and Shion Wakayama (voice of Momo) and Natsuki Hanae (voice of Okarun).

