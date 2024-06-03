Fling Things and People Codes (June 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: June 3, 2024 Looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Real-life playgrounds are boring—why go there when you have virtual ones in Roblox, with many more toys and no need to make an excuse for throwing stuff around? You can even fling people without consequences. If the toys you’ve got bore you, Fling Things and People codes might help.

All Fling Things and People Codes List

Active Fling Things and People Codes

There are no active Fling Things and People codes right now.

Expired Fling Things and People Codes

There are no expired Fling Things and People codes right now.

Related: Untitled Tag Game Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fling Things and People

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can’t redeem Fling Things and People codes right now because the developer hasn’t implemented a code redemption system into the game. However, this doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future, so bookmark this page and come back to it occasionally, as we’ll make sure to update it with the freshest information regarding codes as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, you can play the slot machine and earn coins, which you can use to buy new toys to play with. Of course, you should also spend your time learning how to fling things and people like a pro.

If you love wacky Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Kick a Friend codes and Dig to China codes, and grab all the free rewards before they expire!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more