Fling Things and People promo image.
Image via @Horomori
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Fling Things and People Codes (June 2024)—Are There Any?

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 08:40 am

Updated: June 3, 2024

Looked for codes!

Recommended Videos

Real-life playgrounds are boring—why go there when you have virtual ones in Roblox, with many more toys and no need to make an excuse for throwing stuff around? You can even fling people without consequences. If the toys you’ve got bore you, Fling Things and People codes might help.

All Fling Things and People Codes List

Active Fling Things and People Codes

  • There are no active Fling Things and People codes right now.

Expired Fling Things and People Codes

  • There are no expired Fling Things and People codes right now.

Related: Untitled Tag Game Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fling Things and People

Fling Things and People gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

You can’t redeem Fling Things and People codes right now because the developer hasn’t implemented a code redemption system into the game. However, this doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future, so bookmark this page and come back to it occasionally, as we’ll make sure to update it with the freshest information regarding codes as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, you can play the slot machine and earn coins, which you can use to buy new toys to play with. Of course, you should also spend your time learning how to fling things and people like a pro.

If you love wacky Roblox experiences, check out our articles on Kick a Friend codes and Dig to China codes, and grab all the free rewards before they expire!

Post Tag:
codes
Fling Things and People
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Anime Odyssey Simulator Promo Image
Anime Odyssey Simulator Promo Image
Anime Odyssey Simulator Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Roblox Is Unbreakable (RIU) Codes (June 2024)
Roblox is Unbreakable Golden Wind Update Art
Roblox is Unbreakable Golden Wind Update Art
Roblox is Unbreakable Golden Wind Update Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Is Unbreakable (RIU) Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Seas Battlegrounds Codes (June 2024)
Seas battlegounds official artwork jjk
Seas battlegounds official artwork jjk
Seas battlegounds official artwork jjk
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Seas Battlegrounds Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Anime Odyssey Simulator Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Odyssey Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Roblox Is Unbreakable (RIU) Codes (June 2024)
Roblox is Unbreakable Golden Wind Update Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Is Unbreakable (RIU) Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Seas Battlegrounds Codes (June 2024)
Seas battlegounds official artwork jjk
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Seas Battlegrounds Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 3, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.