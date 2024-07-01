When is the Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 155 release date? It’s a good question because, for fans of the Seven Deadly Sins follow-up, the next chapter can’t come soon enough. So, if you’re waiting eagerly to keep the story going, let us help.

The Four Knights of The Apocalypse Chapter 155 release date is July 3rd, which is one day before Independence Day, which we think can’t be a coincidence. Alright, so maybe it is, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s coming out then and will be released at 7 AM PT and 10 AM ET. If you’re itching to read it, you can start at those specific times, but otherwise, maybe treat yourself to it while enjoying a barbeque or something.

What Is Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The Four Knights of The Apocalypse is a sequel series to the mighty Seven Deadly Sins. That means you can expect the usual mix of completely over-the-top action and absurd characters, along with weirdly-timed comic relief. You can also expect more of the best possible adaptation of English lore because we all know that the UK is, in reality, really boring and doesn’t even have any actual dragons in it. If anyone tells you otherwise, they’re lying.

The lack of dragons in real England aside, Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows a new group of characters a full 16 years after the end of Seven Deadly Sins. The new characters are Percival, Lancelot, Gawain, and Tristan, and each of them has been prophesized to destroy Camelot, which King Arthur isn’t exactly thrilled about.

A lot of these characters have links to the original Seven Deadly Sins, with them being children or otherwise related, but each of them also has their own mix of different skills and magical abilities as well. They’re also suitably absurd when it comes to their personalities. On top of the four main heroes here, you’ve also got a huge supporting cast of heroes and villains as well, with many of the heroes being characters from Seven Deadly Sins.

We’re not going to spoil any specifics here, though, so don’t worry about that. It’s a really fun manga so far, and if you prefer watching to reading, then you can catch Season 1 on Netflix right now.

