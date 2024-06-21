Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 154 Release Date Confirmed

When is the Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 154 release date? If you’re a big fan of the manga and want to catch up with the new chapter as soon as it releases, then you’ll want to know. If you’re new to it and want to know what you’re dealing with, then this info will still help.

Recommended Videos

Four Knights of the Apocalypse chapter 154 should be released on June 26, 2024. If you want specific times, then we’ve got those too. For those of you in PT, it’ll be at 7 am, CT will be 9 am, and ET will be 10 am. That’s not too long to wait from the time of writing this, so hold on a little longer and you’ll be able to follow along with the epic story.

What Is Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a follow-up to Seven Deadly Sins. It’s not an immediate sequel, though, but it is set some years after the climax at the end of Seven Deadly Sins and focuses on a wholly new character. However, the character, along with several others in the main cast, are mostly related to the original cast of heroes. It’s a fun way to continue the story in a Boruto-style way, but with a little more cohesion than Boruto always manages.

The main character is Percival, who’s been prophecized to become the Knight of Death of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse and journeys around with the help of Lancelot, who’s not only meant to become the Knight of War but is also the child of Ban and Elaine from the Seven Deadly Sins. They then meet up with the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth, and Arthur Pendragon’s niece to complete the quartet.

The story of Four Knights of the Apocalypse follows the four as they adventure around and solve problems, and also try not to become the fearsome knights they’ve been prophecized to become. That’s because the prophecy states that the four will end up destroying the kingdom of Camelot and kill Arthur Pendragon as well. That’s generally considered a bad thing, but hey, maybe there’s a good reason for it.

If you want to watch this instead of read it, then you’ll be glad to know that the first season of Four Knights of the Apocalypse is streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy