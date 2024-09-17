Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is coming back less than a year since its debut run concluded. If you want to see the show the moment it is available, here are the episode release dates and times for Season 2.

Recommended Videos

When Does The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Release?

The first episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 6, 2024. Following this, new episodes will be released each week through the rest of 2024, and into 2025.

While no episode count for the next season has been confirmed, it is expected that Season 2 will include 24 episodes just like the first did. Further adding fuel to this fire is that all seasons of the original The Seven Deadly Sins anime had 24 too, so it would make the most sense for this next addition to maintain the trend.

Below you can find the expected episode release dates for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 cour one, but once we have confirmation on the episode count, and if it will be running with two consecutive cours it will be updated.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 6 Episode 2 Oct. 13 Episode 3 Oct. 20 Episode 4 Oct. 27 Episode 5 Nov. 3 Episode 6 Nov. 10 Episode 7 Nov. 17 Episode 8 Nov. 24 Episode 9 Dec. 1 Episode 10 Dec. 8 Episode 11 Dec. 15 Episode 12 Dec. 22

Should any of these episodes suffer delays then we will be sure to update the table, so feel free to check back if you think something isn’t right.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Release?

New episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will premiere first in Japan at 4:30 pm JST each Sunday. Episodes are expected to be released on Netflix soon after.

When season one of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse aired it was released on Netflix in two parts instead of weekly. This meant that fans in the West had to wait a little longer to see the new episodes. As of right now Netflix just says they will be releasing Season 2 starting Oct. 6 so it would seem they are taking a weekly approach this time, but once we have confirmation regarding Netflix’s plans this article will be updated.

If you want to catch up before Season 2 gets here, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is available on Netflix now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy