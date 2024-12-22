Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Event Screen in Genshin Impact showing the Exercise Surging Storm Event.
Category:
Guides

Genshin Impact Exercise Surging Storm Event Guide and Rewards

Image of Ray Sterling
Ray Sterling
|

Published: Dec 21, 2024 09:45 pm

The Exercise Surging Storm event is part of the second phase of Genshin Impact Version 5.2. At first glance, it might seem complicated due to its numerous mechanics. However, this tactical RPG-style event is straightforward once you get the hang of it. It also offers plenty of rewards, including Primogems, making it a must-play. Here’s how to participate and what you can win.

Recommended Videos

Exercise Surging Storm Start Requirements

To join the Exercise Surging Storm event, you must:

  • Reach at least Adventure Rank 20.
  • Complete the Archon Quest Prologue in Mondstadt.

You can start the event by heading to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters in Mondstadt, the first region of the game.

Screenshot of the Exervise Surging Storm starting desk
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Play Exercise Surging Storm

The event begins with tutorials explaining its mechanics. If they seem overwhelming, don’t worry, it’s simpler than it looks. Here’s a quick breakdown.

Before you begin a wargame against an opponent, you choose Combat Units (your troops), and Stratagems (power-ups or buffs). Units come in different types, such as AoE Damage, Flying, Ranged, and Melee. Each type counters specific others. For example, Melee units are strong against Ranged units.

Exercise Surging Storm preparation screen
Screenshot by The Escapist

The next part is to study your opponent’s lineup. You can preview your opponent’s units, and adjust your lineup accordingly using the icons in the bottom-right diagram that indicate unit effectiveness. However, changing your lineup costs Reinforcement Points, so use them wisely.

Understanding unit roles is important, so here’s a quick explanation:

  • Melee Units: They absorb heavy damage but are slow.
  • Ranged Units: These attack from a distance but have low health.
  • AoE DMG Units: Can do DMG to units that come in a group.
  • Flying Units: They can evade ground attacks, making them immune to certain damage types.
Exercise Surging Storm fight screen
Screenshot by The Escapist

Levelling up units boosts their effectiveness. You can level up your troops by selecting the same troop for the next round. You can also refresh available Combat Units and Stratagems for better options. Elemental Reactions work here just like in the overworld, so plan your strategies around unit elements for maximum effectiveness.

Still struggling to win rounds? Don’t worry. Even if you lose, you’ll still earn Wargame Medals, which accumulate for rewards. Winning will, of course, grant you more medals to redeem for rewards, but consistent participation ensures you can still claim rewards, but at a slower pace.

Exercise Surging Storm Event Rewards

So, what do we get for playing through this event? We get rewards of course, in the form of Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Character Talent Materials, and more. Here’s a detailed list of the rewards based on Wargame Medals earned:

RequirementMedal Rewards
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 40040x Primogem
2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 80040x Primogem
2x Debris of Decarabian’s City
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 120040x Primogem
2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 160040x Primogem
2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 200040x Primogem
2x Debris of Decarabian’s City
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 240040x Primogem
2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 280040x Primogem
2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 320040x Primogem
2x Debris of Decarabian’s City
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 360040x Primogem
2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
20,000x Mora
Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 400040x Primogem
2x Hero’s Wit
20,000x Mora
RequirementChallenge Rewards
Claim victory in at least 3 rounds in a single wargame20x Primogem
2x Guide to Freedom
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Claim victory in at least 5 rounds in a single wargame2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Claim victory in at least 7 rounds in a single wargame2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Gain 3 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading2x Guide to Resistance
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Gain 6 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Gain 12 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Gain 1 total Rank 3 Combat Units through upgrading2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Gain 3 total Rank 3 Combat Units through upgrading2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Draw a total of 3 Elite-class or higher Combat Units2x Guide to Ballad
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Draw a total of 6 Elite-class or higher Combat Units2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Draw a total of 12 Elite-class or higher Combat Units2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Draw a total of 1 Apex-class Combat Units2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Draw a total of 2 Apex-class Combat Units2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
Draw a total of 4 Apex-class Combat Units2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore

The Exercise Surging Storm event runs from December 18 to December 30 (3:59 server time) in Genshin Impact Version 5.2. Be sure to participate and earn those rewards before the deadline.

Post Tag:
Genshin Impact
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ray Sterling
Ray Sterling