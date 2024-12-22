Genshin Impact Exercise Surging Storm Event Guide and Rewards

The Exercise Surging Storm event is part of the second phase of Genshin Impact Version 5.2. At first glance, it might seem complicated due to its numerous mechanics. However, this tactical RPG-style event is straightforward once you get the hang of it. It also offers plenty of rewards, including Primogems, making it a must-play. Here’s how to participate and what you can win.
Exercise Surging Storm Start Requirements
To join the Exercise Surging Storm event, you must:
- Reach at least Adventure Rank 20.
- Complete the Archon Quest Prologue in Mondstadt.
You can start the event by heading to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters in Mondstadt, the first region of the game.
How to Play Exercise Surging Storm
The event begins with tutorials explaining its mechanics. If they seem overwhelming, don’t worry, it’s simpler than it looks. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Before you begin a wargame against an opponent, you choose Combat Units (your troops), and Stratagems (power-ups or buffs). Units come in different types, such as AoE Damage, Flying, Ranged, and Melee. Each type counters specific others. For example, Melee units are strong against Ranged units.
The next part is to study your opponent’s lineup. You can preview your opponent’s units, and adjust your lineup accordingly using the icons in the bottom-right diagram that indicate unit effectiveness. However, changing your lineup costs Reinforcement Points, so use them wisely.
Understanding unit roles is important, so here’s a quick explanation:
- Melee Units: They absorb heavy damage but are slow.
- Ranged Units: These attack from a distance but have low health.
- AoE DMG Units: Can do DMG to units that come in a group.
- Flying Units: They can evade ground attacks, making them immune to certain damage types.
Levelling up units boosts their effectiveness. You can level up your troops by selecting the same troop for the next round. You can also refresh available Combat Units and Stratagems for better options. Elemental Reactions work here just like in the overworld, so plan your strategies around unit elements for maximum effectiveness.
Still struggling to win rounds? Don’t worry. Even if you lose, you’ll still earn Wargame Medals, which accumulate for rewards. Winning will, of course, grant you more medals to redeem for rewards, but consistent participation ensures you can still claim rewards, but at a slower pace.
Exercise Surging Storm Event Rewards
So, what do we get for playing through this event? We get rewards of course, in the form of Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Character Talent Materials, and more. Here’s a detailed list of the rewards based on Wargame Medals earned:
|Requirement
|Medal Rewards
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 400
|40x Primogem
2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 800
|40x Primogem
2x Debris of Decarabian’s City
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 1200
|40x Primogem
2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 1600
|40x Primogem
2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 2000
|40x Primogem
2x Debris of Decarabian’s City
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 2400
|40x Primogem
2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 2800
|40x Primogem
2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 3200
|40x Primogem
2x Debris of Decarabian’s City
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 3600
|40x Primogem
2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth
20,000x Mora
|Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 4000
|40x Primogem
2x Hero’s Wit
20,000x Mora
|Requirement
|Challenge Rewards
|Claim victory in at least 3 rounds in a single wargame
|20x Primogem
2x Guide to Freedom
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Claim victory in at least 5 rounds in a single wargame
|2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Claim victory in at least 7 rounds in a single wargame
|2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Gain 3 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading
|2x Guide to Resistance
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Gain 6 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading
|2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Gain 12 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading
|2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Gain 1 total Rank 3 Combat Units through upgrading
|2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Gain 3 total Rank 3 Combat Units through upgrading
|2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Draw a total of 3 Elite-class or higher Combat Units
|2x Guide to Ballad
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Draw a total of 6 Elite-class or higher Combat Units
|2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Draw a total of 12 Elite-class or higher Combat Units
|2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Draw a total of 1 Apex-class Combat Units
|2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Draw a total of 2 Apex-class Combat Units
|2x Hero’s Wit
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
|Draw a total of 4 Apex-class Combat Units
|2x Sanctifying Unction
3x Mystic Enhancement Ore
The Exercise Surging Storm event runs from December 18 to December 30 (3:59 server time) in Genshin Impact Version 5.2. Be sure to participate and earn those rewards before the deadline.
Published: Dec 21, 2024 09:45 pm