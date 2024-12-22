Genshin Impact Exercise Surging Storm Event Guide and Rewards

The Exercise Surging Storm event is part of the second phase of Genshin Impact Version 5.2. At first glance, it might seem complicated due to its numerous mechanics. However, this tactical RPG-style event is straightforward once you get the hang of it. It also offers plenty of rewards, including Primogems, making it a must-play. Here’s how to participate and what you can win.

Exercise Surging Storm Start Requirements

To join the Exercise Surging Storm event, you must:

Reach at least Adventure Rank 20.

Complete the Archon Quest Prologue in Mondstadt.

You can start the event by heading to the Knights of Favonius Headquarters in Mondstadt, the first region of the game.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Play Exercise Surging Storm

The event begins with tutorials explaining its mechanics. If they seem overwhelming, don’t worry, it’s simpler than it looks. Here’s a quick breakdown.

Before you begin a wargame against an opponent, you choose Combat Units (your troops), and Stratagems (power-ups or buffs). Units come in different types, such as AoE Damage, Flying, Ranged, and Melee. Each type counters specific others. For example, Melee units are strong against Ranged units.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next part is to study your opponent’s lineup. You can preview your opponent’s units, and adjust your lineup accordingly using the icons in the bottom-right diagram that indicate unit effectiveness. However, changing your lineup costs Reinforcement Points, so use them wisely.

Understanding unit roles is important, so here’s a quick explanation:

Melee Units: They absorb heavy damage but are slow.

Ranged Units: These attack from a distance but have low health.

AoE DMG Units: Can do DMG to units that come in a group.

Flying Units: They can evade ground attacks, making them immune to certain damage types.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Levelling up units boosts their effectiveness. You can level up your troops by selecting the same troop for the next round. You can also refresh available Combat Units and Stratagems for better options. Elemental Reactions work here just like in the overworld, so plan your strategies around unit elements for maximum effectiveness.

Still struggling to win rounds? Don’t worry. Even if you lose, you’ll still earn Wargame Medals, which accumulate for rewards. Winning will, of course, grant you more medals to redeem for rewards, but consistent participation ensures you can still claim rewards, but at a slower pace.

Exercise Surging Storm Event Rewards

So, what do we get for playing through this event? We get rewards of course, in the form of Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Character Talent Materials, and more. Here’s a detailed list of the rewards based on Wargame Medals earned:

Requirement Medal Rewards Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 400 40x Primogem

2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 800 40x Primogem

2x Debris of Decarabian’s City

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 1200 40x Primogem

2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 1600 40x Primogem

2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 2000 40x Primogem

2x Debris of Decarabian’s City

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 2400 40x Primogem

2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 2800 40x Primogem

2x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 3200 40x Primogem

2x Debris of Decarabian’s City

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 3600 40x Primogem

2x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth

20,000x Mora Total Wargame Medals Obtained: 4000 40x Primogem

2x Hero’s Wit

20,000x Mora Requirement Challenge Rewards Claim victory in at least 3 rounds in a single wargame 20x Primogem

2x Guide to Freedom

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Claim victory in at least 5 rounds in a single wargame 2x Hero’s Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Claim victory in at least 7 rounds in a single wargame 2x Sanctifying Unction

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Gain 3 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading 2x Guide to Resistance

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Gain 6 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading 2x Hero’s Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Gain 12 total Rank 2 Combat Units through upgrading 2x Sanctifying Unction

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Gain 1 total Rank 3 Combat Units through upgrading 2x Hero’s Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Gain 3 total Rank 3 Combat Units through upgrading 2x Sanctifying Unction

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Draw a total of 3 Elite-class or higher Combat Units 2x Guide to Ballad

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Draw a total of 6 Elite-class or higher Combat Units 2x Hero’s Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Draw a total of 12 Elite-class or higher Combat Units 2x Sanctifying Unction

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Draw a total of 1 Apex-class Combat Units 2x Hero’s Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Draw a total of 2 Apex-class Combat Units 2x Hero’s Wit

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore Draw a total of 4 Apex-class Combat Units 2x Sanctifying Unction

3x Mystic Enhancement Ore

The Exercise Surging Storm event runs from December 18 to December 30 (3:59 server time) in Genshin Impact Version 5.2. Be sure to participate and earn those rewards before the deadline.

