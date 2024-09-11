Genshin Impact X McDonald’s Release Date, Rewards, and More

Following a controversial Jujutsu Kaisen collab and much more well-received Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty event, McDonald’s is back with another limited-time experience. This time, the fast food chain is teaming up with Genshin Impact. Here’s everything to know about Genshin Impact x McDonald’s, including the release date and rewards.

When Does the Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Event Start?

There’s little time to waste because McDonald’s will be offering Genshin Impact-related items and meals starting on September 17, 2024. Hungry gamers will then have twelve days to head over to their closest burger joint, as the event is set to end on September 29.

All Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Rewards

McDonald’s is offering two ways for players to get their hands on some sweet Genshin Impact items, and they both involve buying food. For anyone who has a sweet tooth, the restaurant is adding the Genshin Impact Apple Pie to the menu. Here are the rewards that come with the dessert:

Primogems ×40

Recipe: Golden Apple Pastry ×1

Golden Apple Pastry ×3

Mora ×20,000

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×4

Hero’s Wit ×2

For anyone who gets in their car with an empty stomach, the Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal is also being offered. It consists of one Apple Pie, one McCrispy, one order of Fries, and a drink. Here’s a list of the rewards that come with the meal:

Wind Glider “Wings of Delicacies” ×1

Namecard “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” ×1

How To Redeem Genshin Impact x McDonald’s Rewards

Both the pie and the meal will come with redemption codes that players can use on their Genshin Impact accounts. However, it’s important for participants to follow the steps below to ensure the rewards end up in the right place:

Download the McDonald’s app and log in

Locate the Genshin Impact collaboration section and purchase the items

Head to the email account associated with the McDonald’s app and locate the redemption codes

Visit https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift, log in, and enter the codes

And that’s everything to know about Genshin Impact x McDonald’s, including the release date, rewards, and more.

Genshin Impact is available now.

