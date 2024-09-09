How To Get & Use Broken Graffiti Marked Stone in Genshin Impact

The Natlan region in Genshin Impact hides many secrets, and one of them is Broken Graffiti Marked Stone. If you can collect them all, you can open a secret area which contains some treasure chests. Here’s how to get all Broken Graffiti Marked Stones in Genshin Impact.

All Six Broken Graffiti Marked Stone Locations in Genshin Impact

You need to gather six Broken Graffiti Marked Stones to unlock the hidden cave. All of them require you to complete some kind of challenge, but luckily, they are not locked behind any quest so you can just grab them all.

Stone #1

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first Broken Graffiti Marked Stone is located inside Sulfurous Veins. From the Waypoint on the plateau, head west and fly down until you find the corner of the cave. You will find an enemy guarding a cave entrance.

Once you defeat the monster, you’ll have to shift into a Tepetlisaurus. Afterward, approach the glowing cracks on the ground to attack it. It will start a mini-game where you have to destroy five rocks to unlock the cave. Inside, you will find a treasure chest containing the first stone.

Stone #2

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find another stone north of the Scions of the Canopy home. Just teleport to the nearby Statue of Seven and head east to find a campfire. On one of the walls, you can see some graffiti of a flying squirrel. Just pick up one of the Quenepa Berries and put it in the bowl. The animal will show up and bring you a treasure chest.

Stone #3

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third stone is located north of the Ancestral Temple. You need to climb up the plateau to find a camera near several graffiti markings. After examining the tool, this will summon a group of Anemo Slime. Your goal is to shoot all of them when they’re passing through the target marks. Note that you need to use a Bow user for this.

Stone #4

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the fourth Broken Graffiti Marked Stone in the Ancestral Temple. Instead of going up, you need to head down to the southeast side of the ruins. There, you will find graffiti on the wall of some cracks and explosions. You have to turn into Yumkasaurus and consume a Flamegranate to destroy the wall.

Stone #5

Screenshot by The Escapist

To obtain the fifth stone, you need to head up and reach the top of the Teticpac Peak. On the southwest side of the lake, you can find a small broken windmill with incomplete blades. You can use a nearby lever to activate the machine and align the blades so it will make a complete windmill.

Stone #6

Screenshot by The Escapist

The last stone can be found by completing a small graffiti on one of the shallow ponds northeast of the People of the Springs home. You have to destroy a nearby Condessence Crystal in the basin and touch on all the bubbles that show up to raise the water level. Once the other Saurian shows up in the graffiti, you will get a regular treasure chest.

How To Use Broken Graffiti Marked Stone in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can use the six Broken Graffiti Marked Stones to complete a mural inside a cave underneath Teticpac Peak. From the Amidst the Stony Mountains Waypoint, head east and fly down until you can see a wall with incomplete graffiti. Insert all the stones to complete the painting and unlock the secret area. Here, you can find one Pyroculus and several treasure chests that you can unlock by guiding four Monetoos into their proper spots.

Genshin Impact is available for Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

