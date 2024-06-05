Goal Kick Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 5, 2024
What is the greatest distance you shot a ball from and still hit the target? Is it possible to do that from a million feet away or from a different planet? Yes, but only if you use Goal Kick Simulator codes that will help you reach your craziest goals!
All Goal Kick Simulator Codes List
Goal Kick Simulator Codes (Working)
- THXFORPLAYING: Use for 40k Gems
- SANTA: Use for 4k Gems
Goal Kick Simulator Codes (Expired)show more
UPDATECOMINGSOON
SUPERGOAL
LIKEFORUPDATES
RELEASE
COUNTTO10K
180k
LIKEFORUPDATES
BALL
WELOVEFLOPPA
BALL
FREEGEMS
ALIEN
ROBLOXWASDOWN
ALIEN
NICEGOAL
GEMPARTY
UPDATECOMINGSOON
MANCITY
10K
UPDATETODAY
JUPITER
15K
150K
10k
BALL
UPDATETODAY
SATURN
SUPERKICK
THANKSFORPLAYING
MOON
How to Redeem Codes in Goal Kick Simulator
Redeeming Goal Kick Simulator codes is a piece of cake if you follow our detailed instructions below:
- Launch Goal Kick Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the backpack icon on the right side of the screen (Image 1).
- Hit the Twitter bird icon (Image 2).
- Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter code here text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim your prizes.
