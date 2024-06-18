Guilty Gear Strive Dual Rulers Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

The popular fighting game Guilty Gear Strive is receiving its own anime adaptation with Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers. Here is everything to know about the upcoming anime series.

When Is the Release Window for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers?

There currently is no confirmed release window for Dual Rulers following its initial announcement on June 14, 2024. Guilty Gear developer and publisher Arc System Works is expected to reveal more details about Dual Rulers at Anime Expo 2024 on July 4. The animation studio behind the anime series, Sanzigen Inc, previously produced the well-received anniversary video for Guilty Gear Strive, “Find Your One Way,” in 2022 to commemorate the game’s Summer 2021 release.

Shigeru Morikawa will direct the anime, joined by series script supervisor Norimitsu Kiahō and associate producer Seiji Mizushima. Joining Kiahō and Mizushima for the Anime Expo 2024 Dual Rulers presentation in early July is Guilty Gear Strive game producer Ken Miyauchi.

Who Is in the Cast for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers?

Just as there is no official release window for Dual Rulers, nor is there an announced cast of actors or even a full character list for the upcoming series. In the announcement for the anime series, longtime Guilty Gear characters Sol Badguy and Sin Kiske appear prominently on the adaptation’s key art. Behind them is a mysterious character with cat ears wearing googles, though details about this figure have not been divulged yet.

With nearly 30 playable characters available in Guilty Gear Strive, the show has a deep bench of potential characters to draw from for the anime.

What Is the Plot of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers?

As part of its series announcement, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will revolve around an all-new story, though specific plot points about it have not yet been disclosed. The game Guilty Gear Strive saw longtime antagonist Asuka R. Kreutz pose as the President of the United States in a bid to defeat Sol once and for all. Meanwhile, with the villainous I-No on the loose, hunters begin scouring the world for her as the magical warrior Happy Chaos plans to use her to ascend to godhood.

Given the announcement of the anime being an “all-new story,” the anime series could either be set after the events of Guilty Gear Strive’s story or offer a completely different take on the world of Guilty Gear and its beloved characters.

