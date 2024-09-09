Heroes Online 2 Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 9, 2024 Added a new codes!

Put your moral compass to the test. Side with either the heroes and Deku or the based and correct choice, which is with the villains inspired by Stain. Either way, you can unleash your quirk and modify it or even roll for a new one with Heroes Online 2 codes.

Heroes Online 2 Codes List

Active Heroes Online 2 Codes

heroHunterScar : Use for 2 Rare Modifiers (New)

: Use for 2 Rare Modifiers stickyGold : Use for 3 Rate Up Modifiers (New)

: Use for 3 Rate Up Modifiers newBeginnings: Use for 3 Spins (New)

Expired Heroes Online 2 Codes

There are currently no expired Heroes Online 2 codes.

How to redeem codes in Heroes Online 2

If you want to know how to redeem Heroes Online 2 codes, just follow our simple steps below:

Join the Bloxxit Studios Roblox group. Open Heroes Online 2 on Roblox. Choose a side and create your character. Click the Codes button in the main menu. Input your codes into the Enter Code Here textbox. Press Submit to claim your rewards.

