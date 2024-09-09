Image Credit: Bethesda
Heroes Online 2 Official Image
Image via Bloxxit Studios
Heroes Online 2 Codes (September 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 08:01 am

Updated: September 9, 2024

Added a new codes!

Put your moral compass to the test. Side with either the heroes and Deku or the based and correct choice, which is with the villains inspired by Stain. Either way, you can unleash your quirk and modify it or even roll for a new one with Heroes Online 2 codes.

Heroes Online 2 Codes List

Active Heroes Online 2 Codes

  • heroHunterScar: Use for 2 Rare Modifiers (New)
  •  stickyGold: Use for 3 Rate Up Modifiers (New)
  •  newBeginnings: Use for 3 Spins (New)

Expired Heroes Online 2 Codes

  • There are currently no expired Heroes Online 2 codes.

How to redeem codes in Heroes Online 2

If you want to know how to redeem Heroes Online 2 codes, just follow our simple steps below:

  • Heroes Online 2 Main menu
    Image by The Escapist
  • Heroes Online 2 Codes Redemption Menu
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Join the Bloxxit Studios Roblox group.
  2.  Open Heroes Online 2 on Roblox.
  3.  Choose a side and create your character.
  4.  Click the Codes button in the main menu.
  5.  Input your codes into the Enter Code Here textbox.
  6.  Press Submit to claim your rewards.

