Highway Hooligans gameplay screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 07:29 am

Updated: June 10, 2024

We added new codes!

Who cares about traffic laws? If you’re not supposed to drive 200 miles an hour, then why do they make cars that go that fast? Since you can’t use this excuse on police officers in real life, you can satisfy your need for speed by redeeming Highway Hooligans codes.

All Highway Hooligans Codes List

Active Highway Hooligans Codes

  • CODES: Use for 150 Hooligan Tokens and 50k Cash (New)
  • LIKES10K: Use for 1.5k Hooligan Tokens and 250k Cash (New)

Expired Highway Hooligans Codes

  • There are currently no expired Highway Hooligans codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Hooligans

You can redeem Highway Hooligans codes in less than a minute by following the steps below:

  • Highway Hooligans in-game screenshot
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Highway Hooligans code redemption window
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Highway Hooligans in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

If you still need to scratch that racing itch, you can visit our Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes and Midnight Chasers Highway Racing Codes articles and claim more awesome freebies.

