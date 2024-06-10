Highway Hooligans Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 10, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Who cares about traffic laws? If you’re not supposed to drive 200 miles an hour, then why do they make cars that go that fast? Since you can’t use this excuse on police officers in real life, you can satisfy your need for speed by redeeming Highway Hooligans codes.

All Highway Hooligans Codes List

Active Highway Hooligans Codes

CODES : Use for 150 Hooligan Tokens and 50k Cash (New)

: Use for 150 Hooligan Tokens and 50k Cash LIKES10K: Use for 1.5k Hooligan Tokens and 250k Cash (New)

Expired Highway Hooligans Codes

There are currently no expired Highway Hooligans codes.

Related: Drift Paradise Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Hooligans

You can redeem Highway Hooligans codes in less than a minute by following the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Highway Hooligans in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen. Input a code into the Enter Code text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

If you still need to scratch that racing itch, you can visit our Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes and Midnight Chasers Highway Racing Codes articles and claim more awesome freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy