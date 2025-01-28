How Camo Challenge Tracking Works in Blacks Ops 6

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has officially launched today, and the addition of a brand new feature makes the progression grind a bit easier. The Camo Challenge Tracking feature in Black Ops 6 is incredibly useful, and here is a brief guide on how it works.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gives Simple Access to Camo Challenge Progress

In the list of patch notes for the new update to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the newly added Camo Challenge Tracking is described as such: “The Challenge Tracker makes it easy for players to manually track up to 10 Camo and 10 Calling Card Challenges they’re actively working toward, but there’s another element of this system that we think players will find useful on the journey to Dark Matter, Nebula, and 100 Percenter: Near Completion.”

With this new feature, the game allows players to manually pick 10 camos to track, allowing the progress to be easily accessed at any time while playing the game, rather than having to constantly check how far you’ve progressed in the main menu of the game. The tracker also provides notifications for players about challenges they are close to completing, even when they are not one of the ones selected to be tracked.

How To Track Camo and Calling Card Challenges in Black Ops 6

To choose which challenge you want to keep track of, go to the Camo or Calling Card challenge you wish to track. From there, press the Y button if you’re using an Xbox Controller or Triangle if you use a PlayStation controller, adding that specific challenge. From there, you can check your progression of various camos or calling cards during live matches in Black Ops 6 rather than wait until afterward to see what you need to do next to advance to the next camo.

Even if players don’t choose a specific challenge to track, the game will still auto-populate with whatever challenges they are closest to finishing. It will always be readily available for viewing if you’re curious about what you’re close to unlocking.

The top tracked or near complete camo and calling card challenges are also available in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 lobby in the Daily Challenge section to see the complete list of camo and calling cards that are “near complete” to being unlocked.

Moreover, the journey to unlocking special camos has become somewhat more manageable with the Season 2 update to Black Ops 6. Before the update, special camos could only be unlocked after getting nine military camos that preceded it. From now on, the amount required to unlock a special camo has been decreased to five military camos. However, players still must unlock two special camos to earn the highly sought-after mastery camos.

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding the large number of camos for every weapon and the inability to equip or use them all because of the difficulty in tracking progress and earning headshots and kills. Now, it seems that Treyarch is listening to players’ feedback and incorporating more efficient ways to earn and equip camos to better enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

