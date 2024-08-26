Star Wars Outlaws, a poster showing a brown-haired woman with an alien creature on her shoulder and several other characters.
How Long is Star Wars Outlaws?

There's two ways to play.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Aug 26, 2024

Star Wars Outlaws is the first true open-world Star Wars game, but that doesn’t mean it’s long. Whether you’re after a shorter narrative experience, or exploring for the long haul, here’s just how much content you can expect to find in Star Wars Outlaws.

How Long Does It Take To Complete Star Wars Outlaws

Kay Vess and Nix in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws core story will take you around 13 hours depending on the pace you are able to solve its stealth puzzles, but for those players that want to complete everything in the game, it should take at least 25 hours or more.

The story in Star Wars Outlaws is easy to follow and only forces you to do two side quests during its entire run. This means that once you’ve rolled credits there’s still a lot to do unless you’ve been working on other missions simultaneously. What further extends this runtime is the reputation system.

Getting a better reputation with one Syndicate will provide access to new missions, but it can also diminish your rapport with others. For this reason, players who want to do every mission in the game have to balance their reputation or destroy and rebuild as they go. That’s the only way to gain access to absolutely everything.

Lastly, Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world game with a lot of hidden items to be found so exploration is a big part of the post-game. While the open world planets aren’t the largest in gaming, there’s still a lot to found through platforming and if you want to 100 percent the game then you’ll have to find it all.

Let’s not forget that there is a season pass on the way, so the action doesn’t stop there. In the future, there will be two more narrative experiences added to the game, extending its runtime even further.

Ultimately, Star Wars Outlaws can be as short as you want it to be. Whether you’re going to run through the story in one go or take your time, you’ll definitely be getting your money’s worth out of Star Wars Outlaws.

If you haven’t yet purchased the game it is available in early access now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox devices.

