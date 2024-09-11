Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Naruto jumping through the air with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in cover by Jorge Jimenez
Category:
Anime & Manga

How Old Is Naruto in Shippuden? Answered

He could be called a prodigy
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 02:46 pm

We all know that Naruto Shippuden happens after a small time skip following Sasuke’s departure from the village, but how much time was it exactly? And most importantly, how old was Naruto in the Shippuden half of the series?

Recommended Videos

What’s Naruto’s Age in Shippuden?

Considering all the info that we got from the series and extra databooks, we can confirm that Naruto was 15 to 17 years old throughout Shippuden as a whole. And for a larger portion of the story, he was just 16. All of these ages can be explained and confirmed by details found throughout the series, which we’ll dive into. As an important note, Naruto’s birthday is on October 10th.

Naruto sits by himself on a swing looking at a group of similarly aged students in Naturo
Image via Pierrot

Naruto takes place over four years, even though many past events are extremely important to the story. During the very first episode of the Classic series, we learn that the Nine-Tailed Fox attacked Konoha 12 years ago, immediately confirming that Naruto is 12 years old. Classic takes place in a bit less than one year, so Naruto finishes the initial portion of the story at age 12 or 13.

According to the mini databook Shō no Sho released back in 2004, Naruto was 15 years old when he and Jiraiya returned to the village. Databooks are authorized by author Masashi Kishimoto, so they have Word of God-level accuracy. This is consistent with the previously established age, as it’s stated that two and a half years have passed since Naruto first left. But if you only want to consider anime/manga information. there are other moments that explicitly confirm how old Naruto is in Shippuden.

Related: One Unanswered Question in Naruto Shippuden Still Makes No Sense

During his fight with Sasuke, Itachi states that the Nine-Tailed Fox attacked the village 16 years ago, immediately setting Naruto as a 16-year-old at this point. This is the age he retains for the rest of the series, excluding the last few episodes. This canonically happens a few months after Naruto returned, so it’s very feasible to believe that Naruto was 15 when he first returned.

However, at the very end of the series, we get another age confirmation for Naruto. During the Fourth Shinobi World War, he’s reminded by Obito that tomorrow is the day his parents died, which would make the next day his birthday. His father also wishes him a happy birthday in their final moments together, making for one of the most memorable scenes in the series’ ending.

Naruto stands across from his father in a large open space in Naruto

With all that said, it’s explicitaly confirmed that Naruto is 17 years old at the end of Shippuden. And what a better way to spend his birthday other than fighting to death with his childhood friend? The epilogue moments of the series all get a bit messy regarding the timeline, so it’s hard to tell exactly when they happen. But in summary, Naruto starts out Shippuden at 15, turns 16 during the series and finally becomes 17 at the end of the War, making the end of the series as a whole. Until Boruto arrived, of course.

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden can both be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Naruto
Naruto Shippuden
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.