How to Beat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame marks the end of the Abyssal Woods part of the map in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. To help you put the lord out of its misery, our guide will cover how you can deal with the madness and win the fight.

How to Defeat Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring

The fight against Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame is all about dodging the madness flames and managing your madness meter. This boss is aggressive in both melee attacks and the spells used at range. It will use the spear to close the gap, and if you run away, there is a mix of Frenzied Flame bursts that deal a ton of damage. I recommend having the talisman for focus equipped and some boluses if you want to avoid your madness meter building up from the flames as well.

Two of the deadliest flame attacks that Midra uses are variations of the Frenzied Flame burst. The first version is done in two separate shots. Each one appears like a ton of tentacles that can easily catch you as you attempt to dodge. Make sure to move sideways as fast as possible to avoid the tendrils. As for the other Frenzied Flame attack, it shoots out like a much faster singular beam. This can be dodged in any direction, but you need to be ready.

Tips to Beat Midras, Lord of Frenzied Flame:

Equip a Focus Talisman.

When Midra charges up, move sideways to dodge tendrils of flame.

The bolt of Frenzied Flame shoots much faster but is only in one direction.

Melee can be aggressive but it has easier animations to track.

Utilize Spirit Ashes for more opportunities to attack.

You can always use Spirit Ashes for this fight as well and that will take a ton of the aggro. Melee attacks from Midra aren’t nearly as bad as other bosses and you can easily dodge them in a pattern. As long as you can manage the Frenzied Flame spell attacks, you can easily pummel Midra while their gaze is on the ashes.

And that’s all there is to the fight. Claim your remembrance and you can finally leave the Abyssal Woods behind.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

