How to Change Video Resolution in Fallout London

Fallout London looks pretty awesome and if you didn’t know it was running off Fallout 4 you might think it was an official standalone game. But how do you change the video resolution in Fallout London so it looks even prettier? Here’s how.

What to Do to Change Video Resolution in Fallout London

To change video resolution in Fallout London you need to launch Fallout 4, because this unofficial expansion/total conversion takes that setting from the main game.

So, to change resolution, launch Fallout 4 and before the main game pops up you’ll get a box that says Play, Options, Support and Exit. If this is the first time you’ve run Fallout 4 on this PC you may also be told it’s autodetected the best settings.

Hit Options and you’ll get options for Detail, Resolution and others. Use the Resolution drop-down box to change Resolution and edit any other options you want. Now click on OK, and back at the main box click Exit.

Now, launch Fallout London and you’ll find all those settings have been passed to it. There’s no point launching Fallout 4 because Fallout London changes your installation so much that vanilla Fallout 4 is unavailable.

As to which settings you should use, that’s up to you. Fallout 4 auto selected Ultra for me, even though my PC is about five years old. Fallout 4 is nearly ten years old itself so you won’t need a super powerful PC for it. But if’s FPS you’re after, for a smooth as silk Fallout London experience, try lowering the detail level. You can also select Advanced in the graphics options, which lets you tweak everything from Texture Quality to Weapon Debris.

So the way to change video resolution in Fallout London is to launch Fallout 4, change the settings from the options box and exit without launching the main game. And if you’re wondering how big the game is, here’s how Fallout London’s map compares to Fallout 4,

