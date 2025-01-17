How to Choose a Faction In Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Like most Dynasty Warriors games, Dynasty Warriors: Origins will have you hacking and slashing your way through ancient China alongside various warlords, but eventually, you’re going to have to choose which one you’ll join. Here’s what you need to know about selecting factions in Dynasty Warriors: Origins.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Factions Explained

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is broken up into several different chapters, but the first two chapters don’t have your playable character, the Wanderer, join any side. They’ll float around between Sun Jian’s, Cao Cao’s, and Liu Bei’s factions, assist them in several fights, and take part in large events like the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Hulao Gate.

Once you get to Chapter 3 though, Dynasty Warriors: Origins will alert you that by the end of the the chapter, you must select one of the three factions to join. By that point, you should already have somewhat of a clear picture of which side you would like to pledge loyalty to, but in case you haven’t yet, the game gives you a few extra battles to get to know them.

To progress, you’ll have to complete a set amount of missions for each faction. To ally with Sun Jian, you’ll have to complete three battles for him, Liu Bei needs two, and Cao Cao will ask for only one. Once you’ve completed the required number of missions for a given faction, then a new mission will automatically open up that requires you to pick a side. If you completed a faction’s requests, then you’ll be able to select them to ally during the mission. For example, I completed Cao Cao’s mission first, and in the proceeding battle, I was forced to pick between teaming up with him or Liu Bei, with the option to select Liu Bei blocked because I didn’t complete his mission. Of course, you can still go back and complete the missions for all factions before having to choose a side.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Eventually, you’re going to have to make a choice and when you do, the faction you decide to fight will become locked out for the rest of the game. You won’t be able to accept sidequests from that faction’s officers anymore, and your bond won’t be able to increase with them either. The side you follow may be a bit more difficult because of that. I sided with Liu Bei, and because his faction starts out with few commanding officers to interact with, I didn’t have as many opportunities to earn skill points from sidequests.

All three routes also have unique missions, so if you’re interested in seeing everything Dynasty Warriors: Origins has to offer, make an extra save file before selecting which kingdom to ally with and reload it when you’re ready to ally with a different leader!

And that’s how to elect a faction in Dynasty Warriors: Origins. Dynasty Warriors: Origins is now available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

