How to Complete Count Ymir’s Storyline in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has plenty of fresh storylines to spice things up, but one of the most intriguing is Count Ymir’s. If you happen upon the cathedral during your adventures, here’s how you can help him out and complete his story.

How To Complete Count Ymir’s Storyline in Elden Ring

To complete Count Ymir’s quest in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to visit multiple Finger Ruins locations across the map, and then return to face and defeat Meytr, Mother of Fingers at the very end.

Here’s a step-by-step process and it all starts with finding the Cathedral of Mamus Metyr and speaking to Count Ymir. Exhaust all of the dialogue that he has available and then he will give you the Hole-Laden Necklace. You will use this to interact with Finger Ruins later in the quest line.

Now you’ve got two options, you can go to the Finger Ruins of Rhia to the south or Finger Ruins of Dheo to the east. We’d suggest going to the Ruins of Rhia first if you haven’t yet finished exploring Shadow Keep.

How To Reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia

To reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia you must first discover and visit the Cerulean Coast. To get here you must go south past the Dragon Communion Altar and then head west to the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace.

From there follow the path along the water’s edge until you get to the Cerulean Coast Cross site of grace. Next, from here head northeast and you’ll find the Finger Ruins of Rhia. Go into the center of the Ruins and interact with the hanging bell.

Now, head back to the Cathedral of Mamus Metyr and speak to Count Ymir once again, resting at the grace and exhausting all of his dialogue until you receive another map. Next, it’s time to visit the Ruins of Dheo.

How To Reach the Finger Ruins of Dheo

Visiting the Finger Ruins of Dheo will take a fair bit of preparation and will only be available after you play through a decent portion of the expansion. You must have access to the Shadow Keep Back Gate site of grace, and also the O Mother emote.

Once you have these two things you can gain access to the Hinterland Site of Grace by using the emote in front of the Marika statue at the back gate. Simply follow the path through Hinterland to the end and you’ll eventually reach the Ruins of Dheo.

From here the process is the same, just explore until you reach the center of the Ruins and interact with the hanging bell. Now, go back to the Cathedral and speak to Ymir once again exhausting his dialogue completely.

How To Reach the Finger Ruins of Miyr

After you’ve spoken to Count Ymir he will give you a third map. Go and rest and grace and return to the throne room and you should notice he is no longer there. Interact with the throne to reach the Finger Ruins of Miyr.

You’ll need to fight and defeat an invader before interacting with the hanging bell to be transported to the boss room. Here you must fight and defeat Metyr, Mother of Fingers, once you defeat the boss head back to the Cathedral again.

Here you should interact with the throne once more and it will trigger an encounter with another invader. Once you defeat the invader you’ll fight another boss, Count Ymir himself. Once this fight is over you will be showered with loot and the quest line will be complete.

