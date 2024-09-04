Image Credit: Bethesda
Space Marine at home base talking to leader in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
Screenshot via The Escapist
How To Disable Crossplay in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Whether you want to turn it off or on, Crossplay is simple.
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 06:05 pm

Playing with your friends is one of the best things to do in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, but sometimes you don’t want to be stuck with players who are using a different controller option. To remedy that issue, here’s how to enable or disable crossplay.

How To Enable or Disable Crossplay in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 gameplay promotional image from Steam

You can enable or disable Crossplay in the main menu of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Once you have started playing you won’t be able to change Crossplay settings until you quit out again. Here’s a guide on how to change this setting.

  • Start Space Marine 2 and head to the main menu, or quit out of the game to the main menu
  • Choose Settings
  • Select the Game tab
  • Scroll to the bottom and toggle Crossplay on or off

Now you know the process you can enable or disable this setting as you please. It’s important to note that Crossplay between some devices is not available in all modes.

How Does Crossplay Work in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

While Campaign and Operations allow for players to use Crossplay between all devices, for the PVP mode Eternal War, only console players can join each other while PC gamers are left on their own.

This means if you’re playing on PC you will only match with Eternal War players who have purchased the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store. PlayStation and Xbox gamers will have their own servers separate from PC. This decision was made for balancing reasons and to ensure the competition is fair between all players.

The good news is that the PVE content is some of Space Marine 2’s best, and for this, you can play with anybody that you please. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC now.

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]