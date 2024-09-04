How To Disable Crossplay in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Playing with your friends is one of the best things to do in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, but sometimes you don’t want to be stuck with players who are using a different controller option. To remedy that issue, here’s how to enable or disable crossplay.

Recommended Videos

How To Enable or Disable Crossplay in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

You can enable or disable Crossplay in the main menu of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Once you have started playing you won’t be able to change Crossplay settings until you quit out again. Here’s a guide on how to change this setting.

Start Space Marine 2 and head to the main menu, or quit out of the game to the main menu

Choose Settings

Select the Game tab

Scroll to the bottom and toggle Crossplay on or off

Now you know the process you can enable or disable this setting as you please. It’s important to note that Crossplay between some devices is not available in all modes.

How Does Crossplay Work in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

While Campaign and Operations allow for players to use Crossplay between all devices, for the PVP mode Eternal War, only console players can join each other while PC gamers are left on their own.

This means if you’re playing on PC you will only match with Eternal War players who have purchased the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store. PlayStation and Xbox gamers will have their own servers separate from PC. This decision was made for balancing reasons and to ensure the competition is fair between all players.

The good news is that the PVE content is some of Space Marine 2’s best, and for this, you can play with anybody that you please. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy