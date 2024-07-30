How to Enter & Complete Cenote Ja Ja Gural Treasure Dungeon in FFXIV Dawntrail

After a few weeks of Dawntrail’s debut, Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is now getting a new Treasure Dungeon with Cenote Ja Ja Gural, the new location accessible only through Treasure Maps with enhanced drops and exclusive rewards, and here’s how to clear it.

How to Enter Cenote Ja Ja Gural in FFXIV

You can enter Cenote Ja Ja Gural by opening any 8-man B’raaxskin Treasure Maps in Dawntrail areas. You can obtain those through gathering or by completing your weekly Wondrous Tails book with no lines required.

Screenshot by The Escapist

They take you to any of the expansion’s areas (except Living Memory), where you and your party must find the treasure and fend off some monsters to claim your chest. If you successfully open the hidden treasure, there’s a chance for a portal to open. It’ll transport the group to the special dungeon once the map’s owner interacts with it.

Portals rarely appear, but will grant players even bigger rewards than the regular map loot. Aside from random drops and rewards such as the It Takes Two hairstyle, there are exclusive items such as Mamonite, used to craft the new Scientist set items added in patch 7.05. The dungeon may also give you some better loot naturally if you’re lucky enough.

How to Complete Cenote Ja Ja Gural Treasure Dungeon in FFXIV

The special dungeon puts your party through a sequence of rooms where there are always two doors to go through. Doors have a chance to kick your whole party out of the dungeon if you guess wrong, and will let you advance otherwise. There’s usually no way to know which door is the correct one, unless you’re lucky enough to get the glowing effect on the ground indicating it. It’s pure luck otherwise, so have fun!

Treasure chests will yield special items, including the exclusive Mamonite. Some chests have a chance to give you the Gambler’s Lure minigame. You’re given a number from 1 to 9 and you must guess if the hidden number is bigger or smaller than your own number. Guessing it right increases your prizes, but getting it wrong will make you lose it all. You can stop at any point, so be mindful of your greed.

Reaching the end of all five rooms will reward you with a boss fight featuring more exclusive drops, such as the Twilight Gemstone. Get three of those and you can exchange them for the Qeziigural mount. exclusive to maps. This will take you a good while, but will be worth the effort after tons of maps and (quite possibly) a bit of luck involved in one of the game‘s most luck-based duty.

