Image Credit: Bethesda
Space Marine jumping in action.
Image via Focus Entertainment.
Guides
How To Fix the Space Marine 2 Error Code 140

Don't let errors stand in the way of the Emperor.
Published: Sep 12, 2024 05:04 pm

Nothing is worse than having that itch to get back in the action when the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Error Code 140 suddenly appears on the screen. Here’s a few different solutions so you can get back on the servers for more glory-filled battles.

How To Fix Error Code 140 in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Image of two Space Marines in blue armor standing outside the walls of a citadel, one with a chainsaw blade in hand, the other with an assault rifle in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2
Image via Focus Entertainment.

To fix error code 140 in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, reset your time zone to an automatic location or disable crossplay for a few quick solutions to Error Code 140. Like any issue that arises in a multiplayer game, the best bet is to always close the game and give it a second try. Because this code can be linked to server problems, I would even recommend closing Warhammer 40K and restarting a few different times on the off chance that the issue gets sorted out. I have had at least three different errors that were fixed with some simple restarts.

Here are the methods we recommend:

  • Restart Space Marine 2.
  • Disable crossplay in the settings.
  • Set the time zone to automatic.
  • Use a VPN.

If that doesn’t work, the next step is to disable crossplay. This can only be done in the main menu, and when you’re there, open the first settings window. At the bottom, you can find the crossplay option. This might work as a temporary solution, but you’ll need to set it back if you’re playing with friends on a different platform. With any luck you won’t run into Error Code 140 when you revert.

Some other unconventional methods include changing the time zone on your PC or using a VPN. Players in the Space Marine 2 Reddit have reported seeing some success with ensuring your time zone is correct. In the time settings, select the option to have it automatically adjust, and it should register as more accurate with the game when you relaunch. But if all else fails, the VPN could be your final option to make use of a different IP address entirely.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Author
Dan Wenerowicz is a Staff Writer at The Escapist, where he helps lead the team's guides coverage of FPS and action games such as Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Black Myth: Wukong. He has a Bachelor's in Writing and has worked as a video game journalist for four years, having written and edited for such prominent outlets as Prima Games, Screen Rant, Sportskeeda, GINX TV, and Gfinity. His work has been read by millions of people, and his expertise has helped them better understand and complete video games.