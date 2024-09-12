How To Fix The Crew 2 Crashing On Startup

The Crew 2 has been around for several years, but some day-one problems are still present. One of those issues is a nagging crashing bug on PC that happens when players attempt to start The Crew 2. To see how you can fix this issue, check out the guide below.

How To Stop The Crew 2 From Crashing On Startup

There’s currently no official reason why certain players crash at startup on PC in The Crew 2. This crashing bug has persisted through numerous updates, and many players claim they found the definitive way to stop it from happening. In reality, there have only been a few concrete, documented methods to stop players from crashing when they launch The Crew 2.

Below, I’ll list a few of the methods that have proven to work and allowed afflicted players to once again play The Crew 2 without issue:

Deleting The Crew 2 folder in Documents: If you go into File Explorer, find the drive where The Crew 2 is installed. Select that drive, go to Documents, and then find the folder for The Crew 2. Delete that folder altogether, and then you should be able to start the game without it crashing.

Unlink linked accounts on Ubisoft’s website: For whatever reason, it seems that if you have more than three linked accounts on your Ubisoft profile, The Crew 2 and other games deal with crashing. Go to Ubisoft’s website, log in to the account you use for the game, find Account Information, and then go to Linked Accounts. Unlink all but three of the linked accounts and then try to launch the game again. Specifically, unlink your Amazon account if you have it linked.



Check Task Manager for unwanted tasks: The Crew 2 requires a solid amount of available resources to run on PC, so before you start up the game, open Task Manager. Search it for any processes that might be taking up a large amount of bandwidth or memory on your PC. Kill any unneeded processes and attempt to launch the game.

Uninstall and reinstall the game, preferably on an SSD instead of a hard drive

Those are the primary ways I was able to find to stop the startup crashing from occurring in The Crew 2. If the fixes didn’t work for you, then you’ll simply have to try and brute force your way past the bug by continually launching the game. If you’re lucky, one of the launches won’t crash and you’ll be able to play.

