How To Get and Use the Dimensional Depot in Satisfactory

Running back and forth between your base to retrieve certain resources from storage can be a real hassle and time waster in Satisfactory. Fortunately, that’s why the Dimensional Depot exists, and you can see what it does and how to make it in the guide below.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Dimensional Depot in Satisfactory?

The Dimensional Depot is a structure that allows you to upload items to your cloud in Satisfactory. What this means is you can have access to the items you store in the depot without actually being near it. Think of it like a second inventory that you have on your person at all times.

Image via Coffee Stain Studios

When you place down the Dimensional Depot, you’ll notice it has a single input to store items. This is because you’re only placing items inside the building, and not taking anything out. However, the process to store items in the Dimensional Depot can take time, especially if you’re not right next to it. Luckily, you can set up conveyor belts that lead right into the depot, allowing you to store items that you don’t need right away and access them later. As such, the Dimensional Depot needs to be placed in a strategic spot so conveyor belts can filter into it but also be somewhat accessible to you regardless of your location.

How to Make the Dimensional Depot in Satisfactory

In order to place the Dimensional Depot, you need to first unlock it. This is done by completing research in the MAM after you acquire a Mercer Sphere. The Mercer Sphere gives you access to the Mercer Sphere Analysis research branch in the MAM. This branch is located in the Alien Technology tab of the MAM.

Once you have a MAM, you need it along with 11 Sam Fluctuators to successfully research the Dimensional Depot Uploader. This allows you to build the Dimensional Depot in an appropriate spot in Satisfactory. You can upgrade the Dimensional Depot Uploader more than once, but every time you do that, you’ll need another Mercer Sphere. This can be difficult since Mercer Spheres randomly spawn in different locations on the map in Satisfactory, so your upload speeds with the depot will be slow at first.

However, as long as you position it correctly and set it up with the right line of conveyor belts, you’ll be able to make great use of the Dimensional Depot in Satisfactory.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy