How To Get Andromeda Skin in Fortnite

The Andromeda skin was shown off as a reward in Fortnite a long time ago, and it’s the next iteration of the original Galaxy skin. This guide will go over the requirements for collecting the skin as a reward and when you can expect to get it.

Recommended Videos

How To Get the Andromeda Skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games.

You need to have played Fortnite on a Samsung device between December 3, 2022, and August 16, 2024, to earn the Andromeda skin. Players only needed to jump into a single match within that time frame to meet the requirements. However, the skin wasn’t delivered as a reward for a long time on many accounts. Because of an extension on a variation of the skin, players have been getting the cosmetics in their inventory in mid-September, 2024.

Starborn Sorina is a slight variation of the Andromeda skin that could be earned up until September 15, 2024, as a limited-time option. If you’re seeing the Andromeda skin appear again and you’re wondering whether you have a chance to get it, the answer is no. The time to claim either one of these skins has passed. As long as you played a match on a Samsung device with your Epic Games account linked, you will have the rewards ready to go the next time you log in.

Along with the Samsung Sorina skin, players can expect a few other items to go along with the bundle. The first addition is a LEGO variation that is standard with most new skins at this point. Then there is a dual sword back bling, a dual sword pickaxe, and a weapon wrap to bring it all together. Just like the original Galaxy skin, this set will surely be another exclusive that players use to show off some rare cosmetics.

Fortnite is available now on multiple platforms.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy