How to Get Aspects of Crucible Wings in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Players can finally obtain the last Aspects of the Crucible, giving them the ability to sprout majestic Wings in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Obtaining this Ash of War is not easy though, since you need to enter a fort and fight a powerful enemy.

Where to Find Aspects of the Crucible: Wings in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

You can find the Aspects of the Crucible: Wings Ash of War by beating the Black Knight Edredd inside the Fort of Reprimand. To reach this location, you need to complete Castle Ensis and defeat Rellana. Afterward, you’ll be able to access a new section of the map containing the Shadow Keep, where Messmer resides.

However, if you want to get to the Fort of Reprimand, you must make your way southeast and follow the dirt path. The fort is surrounded by a tall plateau, and the entrance is guarded by a Ghostflame Dragon. If you’re too lazy to fight this boss, you can skip it by riding past on Torrent. As a side note, I also recommend looking for a corpse in this area since it contains the Repeating Crossbow.

The gate to the Fort of Reprimand is wide open, so you can immediately head inside. This location is filled with Horned Warriors and Messmer’s soldiers. If you want to get the Aspects of the Crucible: Wings, you need to climb to the highest floor until you can find a Site of Grace.

After that, you need to turn southeast and enter the dining room. Unfortunately, you won’t find the usual golden mist that blocks the boss arena. I actually got jump-scared when I explored the Fort of Reprimand and immediately ran away because I wasn’t ready.

How to Beat Black Knight Edredd

Screenshot via The Escapist

The moment you enter the room, Black Knight Edredd will immediately use the iconic Aspects of the Crucible: Wings. It seems the man is planning to scare all Tarnished from exploring the Fort of Reprimand further. Luckily, you can avoid damage by rolling toward the boss, and you can get a free hit by stabbing him in the back.

The Black Knight Edredd barely has any poise, and you can stun him quickly by using heavy attacks. A great time to hit him is after he uses a plunge attack. Just roll away from his hit and immediately retaliate.

Besides the Aspects of the Crucible: Wings, the Black Knight Edredd also has a long combo that players may have trouble dodging. The best way to avoid damage is by rolling toward the boss instead of away or sideways.

Ash of War: Aspects of the Crucible: Wings’ Details

Screenshot via The Escapist

The Aspects of the Crucible: Wings is an Ash of War that you can imbue on swords and polearms, except colossal weapons. When used, the caster will fly up with a pair of wings and crash down toward the target with enormous power. If you are using twin blades, you will perform a spinning charge instead of thrusting into the enemy.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

