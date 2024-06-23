How to Get Repeating Crossbow in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Repeating Crossbow is arguably one of the coolest new weapons introduced in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. To obtain this gear, you must face a powerful boss and a group of mobs.

Where to Find the Repeating Crossbow in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Repeating Crossbow can be found on a corpse guarded by a Ghostflame Dragon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. You must first pass through Castle Ensis, where you need to beat Rellana to get to this location. After activating the Highroad Cross Site of Grace, you can head southeast and pass through the Moorth Ruins.

Just follow the dirt path until you can see a Ghostflame Dragon fighting a group of Messmer’s soldiers. If you’re patient, you can hang back for a while and wait for the two groups to exhaust each other. Should you try to join the fight immediately, you may become a target for both parties.

During my playthrough, I waited until the Ghostflame Dragon killed most of the Black Knights before I entered the battle. Don’t wander too far though or the fight will restart and everyone’s HP bars will return to full.

How to Beat the Ghostflame Dragon

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you decide to kill the Ghostflame Dragon, you should equip the Flamedrake Talisman to reduce the damage you receive from fire. You can also imbue your gear with Holy magic since this boss is weak against that element. This dragon is immune to Bleed or Poison, so avoid using weapons or spells that apply these status effects.

For spells, I recommend using Loretta’s Mastery and Loretta’s Greatbow. These sorceries can easily hit the dragon’s head while keeping you at a safe distance. Ensure that you have several Flasks of Cerulean Tears since these spells demand a ton of FP.

Repeating Crossbow’s Stats

Screenshot by The Escapist

Elden Ring‘s Repeating Crossbow is a ranged weapon that scales primarily with Strength. You need to invest 13 points in Strength and 15 in Dexterity to wield this new gear. It is a great ranged option for players who prefer to use melee weapons but don’t want to use spells.

Check out the table below to see Repeating Crossbow’s full stats:

Stats ATK Power Guarded DMG Negation Physical 74 0 Magic 0 0 Fire 0 0 Lightning 0 0 Holy 0 0 Critical 100 0 Range 42 0 Guard Boost 0 0

The Repeating Crossbow comes with a skill called Repeating Fire that can unleash a barrage of fire bolts in rapid succession. Unfortunately, this also prevents you from imbuing an Ash of War into this gear. If you want to upgrade this weapon, you need to prepare some Somber Smithing Stones for Hewg.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

