How to Get Collateral Kills in MW3

Collateral kills have been around ever since the first multiplayer shooter games were released, and they’re a long-standing part of Call of Duty. In Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 6, a Weekly Challenge requires you to earn three collateral kills, which is much easier said than done.

Recommended Videos

What Are Collateral Kills in MW3?

Before you can attempt to go for collateral kills, often referred to as “collats,” you need to know how to get them. A collateral kill is defined as getting more than one kill with a single bullet. Usually, sniper or marksman rifles are the most common weapons to earn collateral kills with, as their bullets carry the most damage. It’s nearly impossible to earn a collateral kill with a regular weapon, such as an AR or SMG, as the bullets in those weapons aren’t strong enough to kill two or more enemies at the same time.

The challenge for collateral kills in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

To get a clearer picture of what a collateral kill is, imagine you’re aiming at an enemy through the scope of a sniper. Once you have the enemy lined up, you fire the trigger and kill them. However, if you’re lucky, an additional enemy will be standing either in front or behind them, allowing you to kill both enemies with one press of the trigger.

How to Earn Collateral Kills in MW3

With the nature of collateral kills being so reliant on how enemies are situated, there aren’t a ton of great strategies you can use to earn them efficiently in MW3. The best way you can set yourself up to earn them is to follow the steps below:

Go into Hardcore game modes so your bullets do more damage, giving you better odds of killing multiple enemies at once

Equip a marksman or sniper rifle with mobility and damage attachments

Play objective game modes so you know enemies will be grouped up together

Join matches on small maps so there’s less room for enemies to go

If you follow those steps, you’ll give yourself the best chance to earn collateral kills in MW3. However, getting them can be extremely difficult, so you’ll have to stay patient.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy