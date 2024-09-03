How To Get The Champion Rellik In The Casting of Frank Stone

The Champion may just be the most terrifying Killer of all, especially after seeing how things unfold. Here’s how to unlock the Champion Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone and how it differs from the rest we’ve found so far.

How To Unlock The Champion Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

Unlocking The Champion Rellik is the easiest one so far in The Casting of Frank Stone. You just need to complete the game, sit through the credits, and wait for the final Rellik to appear on your screen once the post-credit scene has started.

It seems that you unlock The Champion’s Rellik regardless of how things played out, as can be seen in the Cutting Room Floor. Just by finishing the game, you’ll receive this particular Rellik of The Champion, also known as Frank Stone.

It also appears that, unlike the other Relliks that we can find, The Champion may contain a bit of the spirit of its killer, as it can be seen moving shortly after you unlock it. But after this short spook, it returns back to its stoic and static self, leaving us wondering what other terrifying secrets it may be hiding.

While this may be the most anti-climactic Rellik that we can find, it’s also the final piece that we need to unlock a Gold Trophy or Achievement on your console of choice. Once you’ve gathered up all of the 12 Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone, you’ll have quite the badge of honor to wear on your profile.

Now that we’ve wrapped this up and put a bow on it, it’s time to start tracking down the rest of the Trinkets and lore pieces in the world of The Casting of Frank Stone so we can learn every little thing about this unique world.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

