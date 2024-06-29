How to Get the Night Armor in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Night Armor from Shadow of the Erdtree has become a fan favorite set due to how it looks in Elden Ring. To help you stay on top of fashion, this guide will explain exactly where you can find the armor and how to grab it.

Where to Find the Night Armor in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Night Armor is located in the Bonny Gaol south of the Bonny Village of Scadu Altus. You can reach the Bonny Gaol by going east of the Moorth Ruins and using the cliff to reach the village below. After you reach the village, there is a bridge going south that leads to the Bonny Gaol, which is one of the many dungeons in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you’ve already been there before, there should be a Site of Grace you can use as well.

To find the Night Armor in the Bonny Gaol, you need to reach the end of the dungeon. However, going all the way to the final boss room will be too far. As you progress through the Gaol, you will eventually find a ledge that overlooks the boss fog wall below. In order to get to the bridge below, there is an elevator jar that goes down. Jump onto the jar and let it lower you, but don’t step off when it stops. After a second or two, the jar will go back up and carry you higher up than you were before.

At the top, you can safely jump off the jar onto the platform ahead. There is a table with a purple item which happens to be the full set of Night Armor. If you’ve seen Anna from the Count Ymir quests, then you’ll easily recognize the look. Once you claim the armor, you can head up the stairs to find the Shield of Night as well. The only thing missing is the Sword of Night, but that’s going to require imbibing nectar with St. Trina later on in the DLC.

