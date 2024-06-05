How to get Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weapon Enhancements in Destiny 2 – Weapon Enhance Guide

A welcome change in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape is that the weapon enhancement system has been altered, opening up new avenues for old, favorite weapons that might have fallen off a little.

Enhancing a weapon will give it improved traits and more power, bringing it back into the meta. Now, not every weapon in the game can be enhanced, but there will be more than enough of them to keep us all happy.

How to enhance a weapon in Destiny 2

Enhancing a weapon is easy. Just go to your inventory and inspect the weapon. At the end of the row where you normally Transfuse the weapon, you will see a new slot called the Empty Enhancement Socket. Hover over this, and you will have a single option to slot in, a Tier 1. This will cost you some Enhancement Cores. Once you pop it in, you can start leveling up the weapon by using it in activities and to kill enemies.

How to get Tier 2 and Tier 3 weapon enhancements

To get Tier 2 and Tier 3 enhancements, all you need to do is use the weapon. If you hover over either of the perks that can be enhanced, they will be marked by red chevrons. You will see a message telling you that you need either Tier 2 or Tier 3 weapon enhancements. While the phrasing makes this sound like a resource you can find, it actually just means leveling up the weapon.

Hitting Level 11 with the weapon will enhance it to Tier 2 and allow you to level up the left column perk. Hitting Level 17 will enhance it to Tier 3 and allow you to enhance the right column perk. Finally, enhancing the perk will require resources such as Glimmer, Enhancement Prism, and Ascendant Alloy.

You will still need to farm for good rolls as normal, playing through activities, and getting good drops. You cannot pick a new perk when you hit the required level. You can only enhance the already existing perk. Due to the resources involved, you will need to pick and choose pretty carefully. The Midnight Coup above has Firefly and Frenzy, making it a beast for low to mid-difficulty content. I’m also enhancing one with Explosive Payload and Kinetic Tremors for more difficult content. Think carefully about what you will be doing in the game and the weapons that deserve a boost.

How to get more weapons to enhance

You can get more weapons to enhance by completing almost any activity in the game. Gambit, Crucible, Vanguard Ops, Nightfalls, Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris will all drop them. The Prophecy Dungeon, King’s Fall raid Adepts, and Vow of the Disciple raid Adepts will also give them. The Brave arsenal can be enhanced, as you can see above. Anything new that was added in The Final Shape can be enhanced, along with SOME old weapons, so keep a close eye on things when they drop and don’t shard without thinking about what enhancing a weapon might do for it.

