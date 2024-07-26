After over a decade in early access, 7 Days to Die launched with a 1.0 release. While the game has undergone lots of changes, basic resources are still just as important. Shelter, Food, and Water are the essentials for survival. Here’s how to get Water in 7 Days to Die.

Finding Water in 7 Days to Die

In 7 Days to Die, players spawn in at the start of every world with two glasses of clean Water. However, that will only go so far, and more will be needed for any chance at long-term survival. While clean drinking water – simply called ‘Water’ – is extremely hard to come by in the world, Murky Water is far more abundant.

Murky Water is technically drinkable, though it will certainly have its consequences. Consuming Murky Water will quench thirst, but it also does -5 to health, and provides a 12% risk of Dysentery. Obviously, not ideal, but can be worth the risk in extreme scenarios.

Unlike the earlier years of the 7 Days to Die Early Access, players will not retain their empty jars after consuming Water. Murky Water can no longer be collected by dipping an empty jar into bodies of water. Instead, Murky Water will have to be found in the world. Murky Water can be found while looting, especially in residential areas. Murky Water can appear in coffee makers, fridges, kitchen cabinets, vending machines. The spawn locations for this item are fairly intuitive, and it seems to spawn in places that make sense to find them within businesses and homes. Murky Water seems to spawn most frequently in Bars, so if one spawns in your world, definitely explore and loot it.

How to Clean Murky Water in 7 Days to Die

Obviously, Murky Water isn’t ideal. That being said, it can be cooked and converted into clean Water. This can be done at a Campfire, which is crafted with 5 Small Stones. To make clean water, players will need to gather Murky Water, a Cooking Pot, and get their fire fueled. To fuel a fire, burn wood or coal. If all those items are gathered and the fire is burning, you can craft Water in the Campfire. It takes around 47 seconds for the process to complete.

Dew Collectors

Water can also be gathered from Dew Collectors. These items harvest the moisture in the air, and create clean drinking water for consumption. This makes Water a replenishing resource, and frees up time to focus on looting and crafting other resources.

A helpful Reddit post details how the system works. To unlock the recipe to craft a Dew Collector, you’ll need to reach level 2 in the workstation skill, which is gained from reading two Forge Ahead Magazines. These can be found by looting in the world, or awarded by Traders from completing Quests.

To craft the Dew Collector, players will need to find a Water Filter, which can be found in a destroyed Dew Collector or purchased from traders. Players will also need to gather Scrap Polymer, Short Iron Pipes, and Duct Tape. These materials can be found fairly often while looting in the world. The best way to find pipes is to dismantle Cars and Appliances, and the best way to get Scrap Polymer is by destroying plastic items. With all these materials gathered, craft a Dew Collector and place it in a large area with open air to ensure it works effectively.

And that’s how you get Water in 7 Days to Die.

