Want to make Forspoken’s subtitles a little bigger? Are you wondering what accessibility options it has and where they are? Here’s how to make the Forspoken dialogue font larger and access its other accessibility settings.

Accessibility Settings Such as to Make Dialogue Font Larger Are Not Always Where You Expect in Forspoken

If you want to increase the size of Forspoken’s dialogue font, you need to go into the Settings menu. You can access it from the main start screen or by pressing the start button in-game.

Then move right through the menus (R1 on PlayStation 5) until you get to the Accessibility menu. Move down to Subtitle Settings using down on the left joystick or D-Pad. Move down to Subtitle Size and press left and right to switch among Large, Medium, and Small.

That’s how you make Forspoken’s dialogue font larger. And while you’re in that menu, it’s worth exploring the game’s other accessibility options. Below are all the settings featured in the game’s Accessibility menu.

World Settings:

Automatic Item Gathering

Automatic Lock-Picking

Item Visibility

Map Icon Size

Highlight Nearby Characters

Battle Settings:

Spell-Switching Menu Display

Magic Parkour Sprinting

Leap/Soar Controls

Sprint Button

Cuff Settings:

Cuff Compass

Cuff Compass Visibility

Cuff Chat Frequency

Menu Settings:

HUD Size

HUD Position

Battle Ranking Info. Display

Spellcraft Challenge Display

Attack Hint Display

Subtitle Settings:

Subtitles

Subtitle Size

Subtitle Background

Speaker Name Display

Units of Measurement

However, there are some accessibility-friendly features that aren’t in the Accessibility menu and are instead found in others. Here are some more settings you might want to investigate and where to find them:

Color Filter Options (Display Settings Menu)

Automatic Support Spell-Switching (Gameplay Balance Menu)

Auto-Evasion (Gameplay Balance Menu)

For example, the Color Filter Options cater to different types of color blindness. It’s worth exploring the various menus to see if there’s anything that could improve your Forspoken experience.

And that’s how to make the Forspoken dialogue font larger and access its other accessibility settings.