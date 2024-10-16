Image Credit: Bethesda
Five Nights at Freddy's, four mascots singing and dancing.
Category:
Video Games

How to play all FNAF games in order

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 07:43 pm

Scott Cawthon’s security booth-based scare-em-up Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) has spawned sequels, spin-offs, merchandise, and even a movie. But if you’re just encountering this animatronic horror series, where do start? Here’s how to play all FNAF games in order.

Here’s Every Main FNAF Game in Order

FNAF stops numbering its games after four, which makes things mildly confusing. However, while FNAF 4 could be considered a prequel, the games’ chronology is otherwise linear. Here’s every main FNAF game in order. All of these titles are on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, and most are also available on mobile.

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014)

Filming for the Five Nights at Freddys (FNAF) movie is underway, and a fan shared first set photos of Freddy Fazbears Pizza Place. Freddy's Fazbear's
Image via Scott Cawthon

The first in the series, FNAF casts you as a security guard on the night shift at a Chuck E. Cheese-style pizzeria called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Like several of the games, FNAF takes place in a single location — here it’s a security office. Its YouTuber-friendly jump scares helped make it a runaway success.

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014)

FNAF 2 is similar to the original, you’re again charged with guarding a pizzeria at night. The twist is that, unlike the original, you can’t just shut your office’s doors.

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015)

Five Nights at Freddy's 3, an animatronic looking right at the player.
Image via Scott Cawthon

FNAF 3 gets a little meta as you play a security guard at a haunted house-style horror-themed attraction, where you learn the owner has acquired an actual animatronic. What could possibly go wrong?

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015)

No security guards here; you’re instead a small child whose bedroom is being besieged by nightmarish versions of FNAF’s animatronic mascots. New activities include listening for heavy breathing at your bedroom door.

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (2016)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, a darkened room with a mascot opening its mouth and holding a microphone.
Image via Scott Cawthon

You once again step into the shoes of a security guard, but it takes you out of the booth as you progress through the facility, meeting a host of new mascots who want you dead.

6. Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017)

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator paints itself as just that, a simulator, but it’s as disturbing as previous entries, and it ties up a few dangling plot threads from previous games.

7. FNAF: Security Breach (2021)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, an animatronic gator coming towards the player.
Image via Steel Wool Studios

Not only does FNAF: Security Breach do more than simply add new animatronics, it’s the first proper free-roaming game, as you sneak around the high-tech Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. It had a few issues a launch, but it’s still worth a play.

How to Play FNAF’s Spin-Offs

Five Nights at Freddy World, cute versions of all the series' animatronics.
Image via Scott Cawthon

There are also a handful of spin-off and side entries and while they’re far from essential, they tend to add a little to the game’s lore. If you’re a completist, how’s the order to play every single FNAF, spin-offs included.

  1. FNAF (2014)
  2. FNAF 2 (2014)
  3. FNAF 3 (2015)
  4. FNAF 4 (2015)
  5. FNaF World (2016)
  6. FNAF: Sister Location (2016)
  7. Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017)
  8. Ultimate Custom Night (2018)
  9. FNAF: Help Wanted (2019)
  10. Freddy in Space 2 (2019)
  11. Security Breach: Fury’s Rage (2021)
  12. FNAF: Security Breach (2021)
  13. Freddy in Space 3 (2023)
  14. FNAF: Help Wanted 2 (2023)
  15. FNAF: Into the Pit (2024)

FNAF: Into the Pit hasn’t been confirmed as canon, however. There was also an AR game, FNAF: Special Delivery but that’s been sunsetted and is no longer available. Security Breach: Fury’s Rage, FNAF World, and Freddy in Space 2 are all available through Scott Cawthon’s GameJolt page. Freddy in Space 3 is shown as FNAF: The Movie: The Game.

And that’s how to play all FNAF games in order.

Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
