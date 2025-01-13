Squid Game: Unleashed may be the official Squid Game game, but there’s an even more faithful version in Fortnite. So if you’re ready to test your survival skills, here’s how to play Squid Game in Fortnite.

Here’s How to Find and Play Squid Game in Fortnite

Squid Game isn’t called Squid Game in Fortnite, it’s called Octo Game, so to play the latest version you need to search for ‘Octo Game 2’ using the magnifying glass option on Fortnite’s main page. You can also search for the map number, which is 9532-9714-6738.

Octo Game still exists, but there are fewers players than Octo Game 2. But.. hang on… why Octo Game? It’s a little baffling. At first glance, it’s so Netflix can’t sue, but all the games in Octo Game 2 have featured in Squid Game Season 1 or Season 2. The Red Light Green Light doll is literally in there, with no attempt to disguise it.

Once you’ve found Octo Game 2, join a game and be prepared for six challenging levels, taken straight from the series. It doesn’t match the series’ player triple-digit player count, but you’ll have plenty of competition.

Which Squid Game Games are in Fortnite’s Octo Game 2?

Octo Game 2 features seven different games. Here’s each of them, game by game, and how to play them.

Red Light Green Light

Red Light Green Light is identical to the version seen in the show. When the doll sings, you can move, and when it stops singing and turns your head you need to stop moving. The aim is to reach the finish line. The difference is that if you’re eliminated, you don’t lose the whole game. You’ll be put back at the start line so you’ve got the chance to make it through still.

Four Legged Race

Four Legged Race is Octo Game 2‘s version of the show’s Pentathalon though, despite the name, you’re on your own. Aside from just running, you have four challenges to deal with, including crossing narrow beams across a pit.

The easiest way to deal with the latter challenge is to crouch, though the snag is that you also have other players doing the same, which can make it hard to see where you’re going. The coal-throwing challenge can seem challenging, but the trick is to aim above the target.

Staircase Race

This is based around the show’s famous staircase, though it’s not specifically an event in the show. It starts off easy enough, as you rush for the top of the stairs, but you’ll run into alternate paths and gaps in the stairs, so don’t dawdle.

Secret Game

The dorm lights go out and you’re armed with a melee weapon, given a minute or so to kill other players. Hopping onto the lights is an option if you want to stay away from the immediate brawl, but players can still reach you.

Carousel Game

This is essentially Mingle from the show. A number pops up on the carousel and you’ve got a brief amount of time to make up that number of players in a room. Once you’ve got it right the door locks but if you’ve got too many or too few, you’re eliminated.

Glass Stepping Stones

Like Red Light Green Light, this is a near-perfect copy of the series equivalent. You have to cross on the glass panes but out of each pair, one can hold your weight and the other will just shatter. Unlike the show there’s no trick to this, so someone is going to have to take the plunge and test the glass.

Squid Game

This is the final game and while it has the Squid Game lines drawn on the ground, that doesn’t matter. Instead, all the players are given pick-axes and challenged to murder each other. I saw a couple of players sliding around on the floor but there doesn’t seem to be any big trick to this. And that’s how to play Squid Game / Octo Game 2 in Fortnite.

