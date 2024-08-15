Image via 1047 Games
How To Play the Splitgate 2 Alpha Test

Splitgate 2 is currently in the midst of several alpha tests that are designed to get a limited number of players to experience the game for the first time. If you wish to be one of those players, check out the guide below.

How To Gain Access to the Splitgate 2 Alpha

As of right now, there’s only one way to gain entry to the Splitgate 2 alpha tests. Simply follow the steps below:

  • Head over to the Steam page for Splitgate 2
  • Scroll down to the box that says “Join Splitgate 2 Playtest”
  • Click on “Request Access” in the green box
  • Keep checking your email that’s registered with your Steam account to see if you’ve been granted access
  • Splitgate 2 is only granting a limited number of players access, so just because you’ve requested access doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the alpha
Splitgate 2 is running a series of alpha tests. Image via 1047 Games

And that’s all it takes to attempt to join the alpha for Splitgate 2. There’s no price associated with joining the alpha, so there’s zero harm in requesting access to see if you can get lucky and be picked to play. The developers for the sequel are releasing different alpha tests at various dates, with the next one starting on Aug. 21. The tests are seemingly lasting longer and longer as they go on, so if you get access on Aug. 21, you’ll likely get to play for at least a few days.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure exactly when any future alpha tests are going to take place. The developers reveal those dates as the current alpha is going on, so we’ll have to wait and see if any additional tests will take place in the future.

I’ll continue to update this article with any future news on the Splitgate 2 alphas and how to join them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
