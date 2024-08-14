How To Set Your Weapon to Single Fire Mode in MW3

A majority of the weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer have the ability to be fired in two different ways. To figure out how to switch your fire mode to single fire in MW3, check out the guide below.

How To Change Your Fire Mode to Single Fire in MW3

For starters, not every weapon has the ability to change fire modes. However, this mostly applies to marksman rifles, sniper rifles, and pistols. Nearly all of the other weapons in MW3 multiplayer can have their fire mode changed.

If you’re looking to complete the specific challenge in week four of Season 5, then you need to change a weapon’s fire mode to single fire. Naturally, you need to pick a weapon that is fully automatic or burst-fire by default. If you choose a default single-fire weapon, then you can’t physically change its fire mode to single-fire, as it’s already set there.

The week four challenge for getting single fire mode kills in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you find a fully-auto or burst-fire weapon you want to use, enter a multiplayer match and follow the steps below to change it to single-fire:

With the weapon equipped, look at the bottom-right of your HUD

You’ll see two icons, one with three bullets and one with one bullet

You’ll also see a button/keybind to the left of those icons

That button changes your fire mode (on keyboard, the default button is B. On controller, the default button is left D-Pad)

Press that button once and your weapon’s fire mode should be changed

Look at the bottom right corner of the screen for the fire mode button and icons. Screenshot by The Escapist

After changing your fire mode, you’ll have to continually change it every time you respawn after death. The weapon will always default to its original fire mode. However, all you need to complete the week four challenge in Season 5 is 25 kills with a weapon in single fire mode. This should only take a match or two, and then you can move on to the next challenge.

The reward for the week four challenges in MW3 is the JAK Protean, which you can see how to unlock in my previous guide.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

